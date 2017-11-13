Your Time To Shine! BOSSIP Is Bringing Back Our Fresh Cuts R&B Contest (ENTER NOW)

Fresh Cuts is back and now accepting online submissions! For Season 3, we are looking for some of the hottest unsigned talent in R&B. To enter, upload a video HERE singing an original song acapella or post a video on Instagram/Twitter using the hashtags #BossipFreshCuts #BossipContest2017. Original song means no covers, so no Rihanna, no Beyoncé, just a song that you created on your own.

If selected to be a semi-finalist you will get to film in Atlanta in front of our panel of celebrity judges in December and battle to perform at the Fresh Cuts Showcase for a chance to win a cash prize, an editorial spread on Bossip, and an interview on Hot 107.9

In order to enter, you must be an unsigned artist between the ages of 18-34, and be willing to travel to Atlanta for filming. Travel accommodations not included.

The last day to enter is November 22nd and remember, original songs only. Good luck!!!

ENTER HERE: https://bossip.com/freshcuts

Hit the flip for the official contest rules

Bossip Fresh Cuts Contest

Official Rules

The Bossip Fresh Cuts Competition (the “Contest”) is a skill contest where an “Entrant” may create and submit an original video of which shows the Entrant performing an R&B song (each, a “Video”). The Video that each qualified Entrant develops and submits will be evaluated by an internal review committee who, in accordance with these Official Rules, will determine Semi-finalists. Qualified Semi-finalists will have to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to remain eligible Entrant, and must perform for the committee. The top three Finalists will be selected to perform at the Fresh Cuts showcase in Atlanta, Georgia on either February 8th or 9th 2018 in front of a panel of celebrity judges who will determine the Grand Prize winner. See below for the complete Contest details.

CONTEST CALENDAR: The Contest shall start on November 13, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (“EST”) and ends on February 10, 2018 at 11:59:59 PM EST (the “Contest Period”). The Sponsor, BHM Digital, located at 4 NY Plaza, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10004, will be the official timekeeper for this Contest. The Contest phases are outlined in the calendar below. The dates are approximate and are subject to change at the discretion of Sponsor. PHASES STARTS AT 8:00 AM EST ON: ENDS AT 11:59 PM EDT ON: Submission Period November 13, 2017 November 22, 2017 Internal Voting Period November 23, 2017 November 30, 2017 Six Semi-Finalists Selected December 1, 2017 Six Semi-Finalists Perform 12/11/17-12/15/17 Top Three Finalists Selected 12/11/17-12/15/17 Top Three Finalists Perform 2/8/18 or 2/9/18 Grand Prize Winner Announced February 10, 2018

ELIGIBILITY: Contest is open to legal residents of the United States who are between eighteen (18) and thirty four (34) years of age as of the date of Entry. Employees of Sponsor and their respective parents, subsidiaries, Strength of Pride, LLC’s African Pride affiliates, promotion and advertising agencies, and members of their immediate family (spouse and parent, children and siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, of such employees, are not eligible to enter or win. Void where prohibited by law. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. The information you provide will be used for the purposes of Contest administration.

Contest is void where prohibited. This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. By participating in the Contest, each Entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which will be final and binding including the Sponsor’s right to verify eligibility, to interpret these Official Rules, and to resolve any disputes relating to this Contest at any time.

HOW TO ENTER: Entrants who wish to enter the Contest may visit https://bossip.com/category/freshcuts/

(“Contest Site”) and follow the instructions to submit the entry information required including, but not limited to: Entrant’s Video which shall contain a video of Entrant signing an original R&B Song, Entrant shall upload the videos to the Contest Site, Entrant name, email address, mailing address, daytime phone number, and date of birth. For the avoidance of doubt, original R&B song shall mean a song that was composed by Entrant. Entry is not complete until all the online prompts and instructions to upload the Video have been properly followed. Entrants may also upload their Videos to their personal Instagram or Twitter pages. All Videos uploaded via Entrants personal Twitter or Instagram page must include the hashtags #BossipContest2017 and #BossipFreshCuts. By submitting an Entry, the Entrant warrants and represents that he/she is the creator of the Video and the original R&B song contained in the Video and that he/she consents to the submission and use of the Video in the Contest. Entries must comply with all requirements and entry terms set forth below in order to be eligible. Only one (1) entry may be submitter per Entrant.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS: Entry may not contain, as determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion, any content that:

is sexually explicit or suggestive; unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity;

promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message;

is obscene or offensive; endorses any form of hate or hate group;

defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies;

contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission; contains any personal identification, such as personal names or e- mail addresses;

contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including photographs, sculptures, musical compositions, paintings, and other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media), without permission;

contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission;

contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead;

communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which we wish to associate; and/or

to which we wish to associate; and/or violates any applicable law.

Entry must be the original work of the Entrant, must not have been previously published, must not have won previous awards, and must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. If the Entry contains any material or elements that are not owned by the Entrant, and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, the Entrant is responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the Entry, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the Entry by Sponsor in the manner set forth in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, name and likeness permissions from any person who appears in or is identifiable in the Entry. Sponsor reserves the right to request proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor from any Entrant at any time. Failure to provide such proof may, if requested, render Entry null and void. By submitting an Entry, Entrant warrants and represents that he/she and any persons appearing or who are identifiable in the Entry consent to the submission and use of the Entry in the Contest and to its use as otherwise set forth herein.

By submitting an Entry, Entrant acknowledges and agrees that Sponsor may obtain many Entries in connection with this Contest and/or other contests staged and/or promoted by the Sponsor, and that such Entries may be similar or identical in theme, idea, format or other respects to other Entries submitted in connection with this Contest and/or other contests sponsored by the Sponsor or submitted for other reasons or other materials developed by the Sponsor. Entrant waives any and all claims Entrant may have had, may have, and/or may have in the future, that any Entry and/or other works accepted, reviewed and/or used by the entrant may be similar to his/her Entry, or that any compensation is due to entrant in connection with such

Entry or other works used by Sponsor.

By submitting an Entry, entrant hereby grants permission for the Entry to be posted on https://bossip.com/category/freshcuts/. Entrants also hereby grant permission for the Entry to be incorporated into the Fresh Cuts web series. Entrant agrees that Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for any unauthorized use of Entries by third parties. Released Parties do not guarantee the posting of any Entry and may remove a posted Entry at any time.

FINALIST JUDGING PERIOD: At the conclusion of the Submission Period, all eligible Entries received by Sponsor will be evaluated by an internal review committee based on the following judging criteria: (i) Vocal range; (ii) engaging performance; (iii) ability to follow eligibility rules; and (iv) creativity with song selection. The six semi-finalists will audition in front of a panel of judges in Atlanta, GA where they will perform two original songs, one song of their choice and another song they created that fits within a specific category theme. The theme will be selected by Sponsor prior to filming. Finalists are responsible for all costs of their travel to Atlanta. The internal review committee will then select the three finalists who will perform at the final showcase.

GRAND PRIZE JUDGING PERIOD: At the conclusion of the Contest Period, the three (3) Finalist Entries will be judged by a panel of celebrity judges, chosen in Sponsor’s sole discretion, using the judging criteria specified above at a Final Showcase. One (1) Finalist Entry will be deemed the Grand Prize winner, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right not to award the Grand Prize if, in its sole discretion, it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Entries.

FINALIST NOTIFICATION PERIOD: All potential Semi-finalists are subject to verification by Sponsor and required to sign a Publicity/Liability Release. Potential Semi-finalists will be notified by email at the email address provided at time of Entry within 5 business days. If any email notification is returned as undeliverable, if a potential Semi-finalist does not respond within the required number of days specified by Sponsor, or if information collected within the clearance documentation, entry, or background check is found in non- compliance with these Official Rules or a potential Semi-finalist decides to decline their invitation to proceed as a Finalist for any reason whatsoever, Sponsor shall have no further obligation to such potential Finalist and the position may be awarded to a runner-up potential Finalist time-permitting and at the Sponsor’s sole discretion.

GRAND PRIZE (1): The winner will receive One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) via check, an editorial spread on Sponsor’s website Bossip.com, and an on-air interview with Hot 107.9 (Total Prize ARV $5,000)

PRIZE CONDITIONS: Prizes are non-transferable. No prize substitutions or cash redemptions allowed. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or prize component) with one of comparable or greater value. Designation as a prize winner is subject to Entrant’s proof of compliance with these Official Rules, maintaining compliance with these Official Rules and approval by the Sponsor. The prize winner will be notified by email and phone and must respond to Sponsor with all relevant information within 7 days of the final showcase. All costs and expenses related to prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being awarded shall be the sole responsibility of the winners, including, but not limited to, all federal, state and local taxes. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

LICENSE/USE OF ENTRIES: By submitting an Entry, and to the extent allowed by law, you grant Sponsor a perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free, non-exclusive, sub licensable, unconditional and transferable license to edit, modify, cut, rearrange, add to, delete from, reproduce, encode, store, modify, copy, transmit, publish, post, broadcast, display, adapt, exhibit and/or otherwise use or reuse your Entry, Video, name, photo, and biographical material including, but not limited to, all materials submitted in connection with the Contest in any and all media, throughout the world, and in any manner, for trade, advertising, promotional, commercial, or any other purposes without further review, notice, approval, consideration, or compensation to entrant or any third party solely for purposes of the Contest, administering the Contest, prize fulfillment, winner notification and any other contest related promotion, marketing and administration.

PRIVACY: Information received from Entrants is used to communicate with the Entrant regarding the submission of entry information and videos and to administer and manage The Contest and award and fulfill

the prizes. Information provided as part of the Contest is not shared with third parties unless (i) the third party assists us in operating, administering and managing The Contest and all related administrative duties such as prize fulfillment; (ii) we are required to do so by law; (iii) it is necessary to protect the rights, property or safety of Entrants, employees or third parties; (iv) it is necessary to respond to legal claims; (v) or is required to enforce the Privacy Policy. Information you provide to us will be discarded within a reasonable time period following the completion of The Contest and the administration thereof.

If the Release Parties determine, in their sole discretion, that an Entrant has breached a representation or they consider an Entry inappropriate in any way, the entry will be disqualified. By entering the Contest, each Entrant represents and warrants that he or she has obtained all of the rights, licenses, and permissions in writing from any person who may have helped create or who is referred in any manner in the entry. Entrants MAY NOT submit Entries created by any person other than themselves. Decisions of the Sponsor and Released Parties are final and binding.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor and judges, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Contest; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Strength of Nature, LLC’s African Pride,their affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Contest or any Contest related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize (including any travel/activity related thereto); and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, performance, photo, caption, prize information, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity, trade and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By participating, participant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Contest without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which either may withhold in its sole discretion.

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled Entries, Videos, photos or votes; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Contest, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Contest, the processing of Entries, Videos, photos, the tabulations of votes, the announcement of the Finalists and Grand Prize winner, or in any other Contest-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Contest or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Contest or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries/photos will be void. Should any portion of the Contest be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of Entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential Finalists from all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to action taken using the judging criteria identified above. In the event of a dispute regarding Entries received from multiple users having the same email account, the authorized subscriber of the email account at the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. Authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned to the applicable account by the applicable email service provider. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK ANY AND ALL REMEDIES AVAILABLE FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

DISPUTES: Except where prohibited, you agree that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) under no circumstances will you be permitted to obtain awards for, and you hereby waive all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of New York or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New York.

SPONSOR: BHM Digital at 4 NY Plaza, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10004