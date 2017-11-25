All Hail Mrs. Harris: More Photos From Tiny’s Upscale Magazine Shoot

Tiny Harris Covers Upscale

More photos have been released from Tiny Harris’ Upscale magazine shoot. As previously reported the mother, musician and mogul is making her solo editorial debut on the cover of Upscale magazine’s 2017 Holiday Issue.

While playing it cool amid divorce speculations with longtime lover and husband T.I., and the anticipation of hitting the road and stage with Xscape, Tiny told executive editor, Satchel B. Jester that she’s focused on self-love.

“Recently I decided to get back to me and do the things that I loved and missed most. I couldn’t lose myself totally” she tells Jester.

Shot in her suburban Atlanta mansion by photographer Ahmad Barber the “Queen of the South” discusses her relationship, guiding her oldest daughter to stardom, an all-new juice bar, Xscape’s reunion, her new Heir(ess) and more.



The issue also includes this year’s must-have gift guide, a special feature of 17 Fashion Forces to Watch and Holiday travel cheer from New York to Paris and beyond.

CREDITS

Photography: Ahmad Barber

Styling: Kwame Waters

Makeup: Latasha Wright

Hair: TeTe

