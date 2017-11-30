The ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Cast Is Black Bae Heaven And We’re Here For It
She’s Gotta Have It Baes
She’s Gotta Have It, the Netflix remake of Spike Lee’s classic has been tearing up social media since it debuted. Sure plenty of people love the honest and raw sex life of a black woman, the anti-gentrification and the statements on treating black women right. Howeverrrrr we’re simple people and we also noticed that the show is nothing but fine a$$ people all up in the camera.
We live.
We’re sure you want to know where to fine all of these people…well here they are.
View this post on Instagram
no one ever posted this? – – – – – – – #ham4ham #broadway #theatre #musicals #lams #mullette #jeffmads #johnlaurens #alexanderhamilton #hamilton #hamiltonthemusical #jamilton #jamesmadison #ThomasJefferson #elizaSchuyler #schuylersisters #phillipasoo #linmanuelmiranda #daveeddiggs #peggyschuyler #angelicaschuyler #marliza #meggy #anthonyramos #jasminecephasjones #reneeelisegoldsberry #oakonoadowan #groffsauce
Anthony Ramos
View this post on Instagram
why are his nostrils so big – – – – – – #ham4ham #broadway #theatre #musicals #lams #mullette #jeffmads #johnlaurens #alexanderhamilton #hamilton #hamiltonthemusical #jamilton #jamesmadison #ThomasJefferson #elizaSchuyler #schuylersisters #phillipasoo #linmanuelmiranda #daveeddiggs #peggyschuyler #angelicaschuyler #marliza #meggy #anthonyramos #jasminecephasjones #reneeelisegoldsberry #oakonoadowan #groffsauce
View this post on Instagram
Things got extra…personal…for my @cassiuslife cover shoot. 😏 Serving more 🍫 and wild thoughts in their #datingXmating issue live NOW. (Link in bio) Day 7 #ShesGottaHaveIt #ThirstTrap edition. 📷 @keithmajor Artistic Direction and Styling- @mariellebobo Story- @tiabrowntalks Hair @pekelariley Makeup @billieegene
Dewanda Wise
View this post on Instagram
As a young boy growing up in southeast Virginia we would ride up the I-95 and at this one particular billboard I would stare from the back window and imagine myself up there for “the world” to see. At no point have I ever lost that desire to be upon a billboard subject to the ardor and criticism of passers by. It has truly been a lifelong dream. Today, far, far from those suburban and back roads, cruising up LA’s famed LaBrea Blvd, this lil’ country boy’s dream came true. Thanks @officialspikelee, @tonyalewislee @netflix and the entire @shesgottahave family. It may be small fries to most, but for me, another blaring reminder that when you trust your gut, believe in yourself and go confidently in the direction of your dreams, they really, truly do come true. ✨
Cleo Anthony
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
#AmericaRecyclesDay! Join @ragandbone in helping @habitatforhumanity create insulation for homes across the U.S using your own repurposed denim! Recycle your unwanted jeans at participating stores to receive a 20% discount. #ragandbone #bluejeansgogreen 💚 . . Sidebar: Thank you @miaquinnmia for stopping to take this photo for me at the end of a 15 hour day 😘
Ilfenesh Hadera
Sydney Morton
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.