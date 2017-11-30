The ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Cast Is Black Bae Heaven And We’re Here For It

She’s Gotta Have It Baes

She’s Gotta Have It, the Netflix remake of Spike Lee’s classic has been tearing up social media since it debuted. Sure plenty of people love the honest and raw sex life of a black woman, the anti-gentrification and the statements on treating black women right. Howeverrrrr we’re simple people and we also noticed that the show is nothing but fine a$$ people all up in the camera.

We live.

We’re sure you want to know where to fine all of these people…well here they are.