The ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Cast Is Black Bae Heaven And We’re Here For It

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 17

She’s Gotta Have It Baes

She’s Gotta Have It, the Netflix remake of Spike Lee’s classic has been tearing up social media since it debuted. Sure plenty of people love the honest and raw sex life of a black woman, the anti-gentrification and the statements on treating black women right. Howeverrrrr we’re simple people and we also noticed that the show is nothing but fine a$$ people all up in the camera.

We live.

We’re sure you want to know where to fine all of these people…well here they are.

    Continue Slideshow

    Lyriq Bent

    View this post on Instagram

    #funinthesun #beachday #losangeles #shesgottahaveit

    A post shared by Lyriq Bent (@lyriqbent) on

    Margot Bingham

    View this post on Instagram

    #ChyneseNewYear Begins with gratitude. 🙏💜

    A post shared by Chyna Layne (@chynalayne) on

    Chyna Layne

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Editors Picks, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.