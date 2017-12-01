WELP: Floyd Mayweather Sues Miss Jackson, Says She Scammed Him Out Of Thousands

Where is Nelly???

Floyd Mayweather Sues Miss Jackson

Remember all that drama between Floyd Mayweather and his ex Shantel Jackson that included domestic abuse allegations? Well, their issues are still unresolved and Floyd’s filed legal docs against the “Platinum Life” star/girlfriend to Nelly.

According to Floyd (who can’t reid gud) Shantel swiped thousands of dollars out of his account while they were dating and buttered him up so she could get access to his credit card.

According to a rep for Floyd, Shantel preyed on the fact that Floyd only has an 8th-grade education and that he neglected to check his bank statements.

Yes, we’re serious.

TMZ Sports reports that in the docs, his lawyer writes;

“As a result of that confidence, Mayweather, who’s education ended at eighth grade, did not audit or otherwise inspect either his cash or his credit card statements for theft by Jackson.”

They also add that Shantel used to store the stolen money around his house and go on shopping sprees. Sounds Queenly to us buuuut…

Shantel is still suing Floyd for a number of reasons including domestic abuse and invasion of privacy.

See what happens when you allegedly beat women? Get somebody to read your banks statements to you–or not.