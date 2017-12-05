Welp! Lil Mo Gathers Messy Miserables Mad At Her Fuzzy Braided #LHHNY Relationship

LHHNY: Lil Mo Claps At Haters On Twitter

Last night, another episode of Love and Hip Hop NY aired, featuring fan fave to criticize Lil Mo and her questionable hubby Karl. On the show, Lil Mo has been trying to figure out how to forgive Karl after failing a lie detector test which determined he was cheating. Of course twitter twittered, calling Lil Mo and Karl out for their relationship woes and many folks asked “why is Lil Mo doing this???”

Welp. They asked, and she answered.

the most bottom of the barrel bum bitches should NEVER question why LIL MO on anything. instead you should ask YOURSELF why nobody ain’t never ask YOU to be on ANYTHING 💅🏾 argue with ya daddy hoe — LIL' MO (@THELILMOSHOW) December 5, 2017

Mo continues…

i’m here for the women that take whole showers not those that wash they coochie in the sink!! let that one manifest in ya spirit!! let’s GO!!

It’s probably frustrating hearing people pick at you, but when you’re putting your stuff on TV, folks are going to tweet and comment, it’s inevitable! Hit the flip for some of what people had to say about Mo and her fuzzy haired hubby.