Petite Poon Savage: Slick Woods Talks Being An Apathetic Lover After Fellow Model Ebonee Davis Broke Her Heart

Fenty Beauty Model Describes Overcoming Heatbreak & Other Hardships Before Blowing Up

You’ve seen her gapped up mug in Fenty Beauty campaigns but probably didn’t know her name or her story. Model Slick Woods opened up with The Evening Standard about blowing up in the fashion world after living in a trap house and even getting popped for credit card scamming.

This girl didn’t Bella Hadid her way to the top, she went through A LOT to get to the top.

Here are some especially interesting parts of her interview:

On living in a trap house & going to jail:

Aged 18, she went to jail for “two, three months”. Talking about her time inside, Woods said: “I was in a place where I didn’t believe in anything, so I was so susceptible to evil energy. I’m so easily turned. It’s not something I’m proud of. And when everyone in the world is telling you that you’re going to be just like your mother, and then you’re behind bars…” Woods was discovered two years ago in LA, by British male model Ash Stymest, she was living in a drug den. She said she made money through various criminal means including “bank scams, credit card scams, blank cheques”.

On getting her heart-broken by model Ebonee Davis and being apathetic.

‘I’m so in between wanting to respect the woman and wanting to f*** these bitches,’ she says of dating. ‘But everyone’s broken. And everyone’s so insecure. I feel like, sometimes, I’m on this higher plane, this self-aware plane, just by myself.’ She’s currently single; fellow model Ebonee Davis ‘broke my heart’, she confesses. ‘I sent her 16 bouquets of purple roses to say I miss you. She’s the one that got away, man.’

