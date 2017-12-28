2017Faves: The Absolute Best Tweets Of 2017 Pt. 1

The Best Tweets Of 2017

And nowwww the end is nearrrr and we’ve faced the final curtaiinnnn. Sorry, we’re justing singing some songs to end the year. That’s a Quavo verse, right? Ah who cares. Either way, 2017 brought us some of the wildest, hilarious and sometimes depressing stories of any year since we’ve done this whole BOSSIP thing. And through it all, Twitter has been there, bringing the comedy.

#2017faves 😭😭😭 RT @jdisblack: Biggie wasn't letting those Doritos out of his sight under any circumstances pic.twitter.com/H8r8SAcfv4 — Jaz the Rapper (@JazTheRapper) December 27, 2017

So let’s dive into the best tweets of the year with the #2017Faves hashtag. Ready? Let’s do it…