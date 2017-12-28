#2017Faves: The Absolute Best Tweets Of 2017 Pt. 1
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16
❯
❮
The Best Tweets Of 2017
And nowwww the end is nearrrr and we’ve faced the final curtaiinnnn. Sorry, we’re justing singing some songs to end the year. That’s a Quavo verse, right? Ah who cares. Either way, 2017 brought us some of the wildest, hilarious and sometimes depressing stories of any year since we’ve done this whole BOSSIP thing. And through it all, Twitter has been there, bringing the comedy.
So let’s dive into the best tweets of the year with the #2017Faves hashtag. Ready? Let’s do it…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.