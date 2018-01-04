Loony Goon: Someone Popped Kevin McCall In The Toe And He’s Acting Like Tupac On Social Media

Get Your Life Together: Kevin McCall Shot In The Toe

Kevin McCall, Eva Marcille’s baby daddy, l was shot in his foot yesterday and decided to share his injury online. The circumstances around why he got shot have not been revealed, but this weirdo decided to share his bleeding pinky toe injury with folks online, with an attitude like he just was popped in a police shootout.

“I ain’t even gonna shed a tear.”

Of course, Kevin had to get shirtless and take a selfie from the hospital bed.

What is wrong with this guy??? NO, seriously.