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Latto Proves She's Badder Than Ever With Post-Pregnancy Slays

Snapback Shawty! Big Mama Latto Is Back Outside & Badder Than Ever In Swoon-Worthy Slays Across Social Media

Latto sets social media ablaze with post-pregnancy slays a month after giving birth to her daughter

Published on June 27, 2026
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Snapback Shawty!

A smiling woman with long blonde hair exits a vehicle while carrying a Chanel-branded handbag.
Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Big Mama Latto is currently on a generational post-pregnancy run just a month after welcoming a baby girl with rapper boo thang, 21 Savage.

Finer than ever, the “Big Energy” rapper is back outside and flaunting her stunning snapback in viral videos and photos ahead of her highly anticipated performance at this year’s ESSENCE Fest.

In a revealing cover interview, Latto opened up about postpartum, protecting her daughter from the spotlight, discovering a deeper motivation in life and music and more.

“…It’s crazy because I was actually praying for a new motivation in life before I got pregnant,” she revealed. “So 100 percent it motivated and inspired me in a whole different way. It unlocks a different version of yourself almost immediately. It’s kind of crazy.”

Interestingly, she credited Sexyy Red for giving her the best advice that prepared her for motherhood.

“She was saying my life is about to change in the best way possible,” she recalled. “‘It’s scary — the change is so big that it is scary — but you got this.’ She said keep your head up through postpartum because it wasn’t easy for her and she hoped it would be better for me. And she said, ‘Your baby is going to make you go way harder. Watch.'”

Kicking off the return of ESSENCE‘s Yes, Girl podcast, the 27-year-old hitmaker linked up with fellow Atlantan Monica for a conversation about faith, motherhood, postpardum, and her exciting new era.

Check out the full episode below:

Will you be in the building for Latto’s performance at ESSENCE Fest? Tell us down below and enjoy Latto’s hottest post-pregnancy posts on the flip.

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