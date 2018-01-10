“Proud Mary” Is Barely Being Promoted But Black People Are STILL Going To Show Up And Show Out

Proud Mary Isn’t Being Promoted

ALERT ALERT ALERT. Taraji P. Henson’s movie Proud Mary drops on Friday. Do you hear that, everyone?! Taraji is in an action flick coming out this week and we need more of these. So you know what it means. It means that we HAVE to show up and show out at the box office so more movies like that can be made.

There’s a problem, though. Universal, the company behind the movie, have done next to nothing to promote it. There’s a lack of social media presence, commercials and really anything to get us to the movie. We noticed and it’s trash. That’s why we have to go support to show that we can flourish without their help.

Take a look at the people going ham for this movie and calling out the lack of support…

I'm glad Proud Mary mustered up enough of a promo budget so Taraji could give a Facebook Live interview on an iPhone. pic.twitter.com/zsIhGowAPp — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 8, 2018