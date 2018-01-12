This Is Yasss: A Gallery Of Times Sterling K. Brown And Ryan Bathe Were #GOALS

- By Bossip Staff
Sterling K. Brown And Ryan Bathe Are Goals

Sterling K. Brown is the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor out here killing it on This Is Us. The thing is, whenever he wins, he makes sure he shouts out his wife, actress Ryan Bathe. The two of them are just delightful. They’re gorgeous, loving and have been together for more than a decade. They are everything and we want to share a little black love on a day like this when we need it.

#ThisIsUs at the #GoldenGlobes!

When they had a real/fake wife kiss

#earthquake #emmys2017 #goodtimes @ryanmichelleb

When they survived an earthquake together

