Ray J & Momma Sonja Clap Back At Princess Love, But Are They FAKING To Secure A Check?

Ray J & Sonja Norwood Respond To Princess Love, But Is It Fake?

Something in this Ray J and Princess Love insta-beef water isn’t clean. Pregnant Princess began to bash her hubby and reality tv partner seemingly out of nowhere this week, alleging that he’s been unfaithful. Welp, today Ray J went out of his way to clear his name…

The singer posted a lengthy message to his haters, specifically those “believing” Princess’ claim that he’s been unfaithful. Ray says he’s been doing everything right, from focusing on his business to being faithful.

God is in control of everything Ray- dont let this negative energy get 2 you Ray- You are doing everything right – from being faithful – staying focused on the goal and treating everyone with respect and love Ray- Dont let the devil try to come into your world and break you down- Be the best father on the Planet! – Pray 4 all those who want to bring you down Ray- and show them even more love to let them know how LOVE overpowers all- Keep God first – be patient in your relationship – Listen and learn Ray – stay on your postive path to greatness – but most of all stand up for what you believe in Ray #ThoughtsToSelf

https://instagram.com/p/BeTuCFahGy6/

Meanwhile, his mom Sonja Norwood hasn’t been taking the same “highroad” Ray J has taken, she’s demanding Princess apologize for false claiming her son cheated on her. This seems unusual for mama Sonja to just be jumping in on social media like this. Smells like the makings of a reality spin off….

Do you think the Norwoods are stirring up this public drama to secure another reality check?? Afterall, Ray J is GOOD at that. Hit the flip for more.