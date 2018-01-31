C’mon Marvel: “World Of Wakanda” Writer Roxane Gay Upset She Wasn’t Invited To “Black Panther” Premiere

Roxane Gay Snubbed By Marvel?

World of Wakanda is the comic book spin-off of Black Panther and one of it’s two writers, Roxane Gay didn’t get that special invite to Marvel’s Black Panther movie premiere. Gay says her feeling were hurt, and justly. Other associated Black Panther comic writers, like Ta-nehisi Coates had been in attendance…

Roxane tweeted:

My feelings are real hurt that I didn’t get an invite to the Black Panther premiere. I mean goddamn Marvel. Goddamn.

My feelings are real hurt that I didn’t get an invite to the Black Panther premiere. I mean goddamn Marvel. Goddamn. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 30, 2018

I’m still thrilled about the movie and can’t wait to see it. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 30, 2018

And I mean. It’s fine. I’M not fancy. Just admitting that my lil feelings were hurt. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 30, 2018

Do you think this was an innocent oversight on Marvel’s end? The question is, why would anyone leave her out when she’s been such a huge part of the Black Panther story? A twitter user says this snub is connected to what Mo’Nique was saying about Hollyweird not giving Black women their proper due.

Roxane Gay wrote "World of Wakanda" which sold over 50,000 copies upon its release. This is connected to MoNique, this is connected to what black women have been saying all along. https://t.co/PNiHUKZeOV — Evelyn (@BonjourEve) January 30, 2018

Gay commented “Mmmmmm Hmmmmm”. Do you think she agrees?