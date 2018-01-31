C’mon Marvel: “World Of Wakanda” Writer Roxane Gay Upset She Wasn’t Invited To “Black Panther” Premiere
Roxane Gay Snubbed By Marvel?
World of Wakanda is the comic book spin-off of Black Panther and one of it’s two writers, Roxane Gay didn’t get that special invite to Marvel’s Black Panther movie premiere. Gay says her feeling were hurt, and justly. Other associated Black Panther comic writers, like Ta-nehisi Coates had been in attendance…
Roxane tweeted:
My feelings are real hurt that I didn’t get an invite to the Black Panther premiere. I mean goddamn Marvel. Goddamn.
Do you think this was an innocent oversight on Marvel’s end? The question is, why would anyone leave her out when she’s been such a huge part of the Black Panther story? A twitter user says this snub is connected to what Mo’Nique was saying about Hollyweird not giving Black women their proper due.
Gay commented “Mmmmmm Hmmmmm”. Do you think she agrees?
