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Cardi B Confesses She Could Pick Better Men

Cardi B Confesses She Could Pick Better Men Amid Maduka Okoye Baby Mama Drama: ‘I Just Don’t Be Liking People Like That’

Published on July 23, 2026
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  • Cardi admits her taste in men hasn't always been the best, but blames the public for the pressure on her relationships.
  • Cardi says allegations and rumors about her partners would happen no matter who she chooses to date.
  • Cardi has no interest in staying single, saying she won't be single for the rest of her life.

When Cardi B starts showing interest in somebody, their exes always come out of the woodwork–at least, that’s what she thinks.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 8, 2026
Source: FJLON3/Mega / Getty

The rapper spoke about her recent relationship woes during an X Spaces on Wednesday, July 22, where she touched on her previous relationships and why she believes certain situations attract more criticism than others. While she discussed the constant attention surrounding her love life, Cardi admitted her taste in men hasn’t always been the greatest, but she still put the onus on the public for putting so much pressure on her relationships.

While the former realty star didn’t name anyone by name, these comments come following her being spotted on several outings with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Following the pair going out in public, the mother of Okoye’s child has bashed the soccer star online, claiming he was abusive and never sees his son.

These claims of abuse from Okoye’s ex, Jessica Westhoff, were public long before his relationship with Cardi B. However, she did post-and-delete a lengthy statement slamming Maduka following his outing with Cardi, reigniting those flames.

In her Spaces rant, Cardi explained her pattern when it comes to dating, admitting: “I just don’t be liking people like that…that’s why I stay with people for a long time, because it’s hard for me to like people like that.”

That’s when she confessed that her picker might be off, adding, “Could I pick better men? Probably, maybe so, whatever.”

Still, she put most of the responsibility on the public, insisting that these allegations, rumors, and all other chatter surrounding the men she dates would happen no matter who she chooses.

“Y’all see what happens as soon as I even sneeze on somebody…I’m used to s**t like this since I was 20 years old.”

Cardi also responded to all of the fans who suggest that she stay single and “focus on herself,” saying that’s not something she’s interested in.

“B***h, I’m not gonna be single for the rest of my life,” she said, going on to say that she was single throughout her whole tour.

“Unless a man was born the day before yesterday and never dated a girl before, this is always gonna come with that,” Cardi claims of the chatter surrounding her dating life. “I don’t know what it is about b****es, I ruffle they f***ing feathers really bad.”

You can listen to her whole rant down below:

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