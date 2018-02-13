Love & Hip-Hop Miami: Veronica Vega Is Getting Deep Fried For Thinking She Can Use The N-Word

Veronica Vega Can Go

Love & Hip-Hop: Miami has quite a diverse cast. We’re not talking about racial diversity. We’re talking about decency diversity. There are people we love like Jojo, Trina and Amara and walking dumpster bags like Young Hollywood and, now, Veronica Vega. Why is Veronica on this deplorable list? Well, for one, she thinks she can drop N-bombs because…if you struggle then you’re a n****?

Steph and Veronica talking to each other #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/NIwoMPIxrY — Desyne or Design (@infamous_519) February 13, 2018

Bih where?! You know what…we’re glad Twitter fried her like a plantain because it’s the least she deserves. Take a look at the brutal tweetdown.