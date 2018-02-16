21 Savage Spends Valentine’s Day Dining At Nobu With His Favorite Drawls Sniffer Amber Rose
- By Bossip Staff
Amber Rose And 21 Savage Dined At Nobu For Valentine’s Day
Amber Rose and her trap rapper boo thang 21 Savage are still going strong. The couple spent Valentine’s Day having a romantic dinner at Nobu.‘
They didn’t look quite as happy leaving dinner, but pretty sure Amber set the mood right once they hit the crib.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.