Positivity: Black Lip Bar CEO Shark Tank Judge Called “Colorful Cockroach” Lands Brand In Target

Target Adds Black Owned Lipstick Brand To Shelves

Congratulations are in order to a lady who saw her company go from an idea sprouted at the bar, to the shelves of Target. The Lip Bar was created by former Wall Street financial analyst Melissa Butler who actually took her profitable idea to the TV show Shark Tank and they laughed in her face. White business man Kevin O’Leary actually told Melissa and her partner that they’de be “crushed like colorful cockroaches”. SMH.

Anywho in the last two year, Melissa has been working her butt off, obviously to get a deal with Target. The Lip Bar made the announcement to folks on their site with they seem excited. Job well done.

Our Target launch is in two days! That’s right, ON Sunday, February 18th, The Lip Bar will be in Target STORES! And what’s crazier?? We’re dropping TWO dope exclusive lippies:UNIMPRESSED and BADDIE. UNIMPRESSED is a dusty rose liquid matte that will give you all the reassurance you need to stay away from F*** boys. BADDIE is a gorgeous blush pink lip gloss that gives you the power to do what you want.

Congratulations!