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Remy Ma's W.Y.F.L. Diss Shuts Down Papoose Ghostwriting Claim

Why You Lying? Remy Ma Calls Cap On Papoose’s Ghostwriting Claims In New Freestyle, Seemingly Takes Shots At Claressa Shields

Remy Ma is calling into question Papoose's reminiscing about writing her bars and has words for the GWOAT Claressa Shields.

Published on April 11, 2026
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Remy Ma was not here for Papoose trying to reminisce about ghostwriting and now she’s setting the record straight in a new freestyle.

Remy Ma x Papoose x Claressa Shields
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Jerritt Clark

The Grammy-nominated rapper made her way to On The Radar to drop off some bars for her ex-husband, Papoose, and his girlfriend, Claressa Shields. In it, Remy gets real about the allegations that Pap was responsible for writing her rhymes and put the self-proclaimed GWOAT on notice.

“The nerve of n****s claiming that they wrote those hits, when they whole career, they ain’t never ghost wrote s**t,” Remy raps. “You always acting like you helped a n****a, go and help ya self. See, I know what the problem is, I don’t really brag enough. But you don’t talk about prices, when your bag is up.”

Remy seemingly also had some words for Claressa saying,

“In competition with herself, I don’t know that b***h / H**s be doing the most over so-so d**k / Wanna be a baddie but you not bad enough.”

Chile, The GWOAT is probably going to have to get some things off her chest after word of those bars make it back to her. Remy wasn’t quite done with a few jabs directed in Claressa’s direction either.

“How you talking out ya neck, when I know how ya n***a neck work?”

It’s like to be a long weekend in Papoose and Claressa land as the two are not known to go peacefully into the night when they’re even subliminally mentioned.

Nonetheless, Remy seems to be back in the booth and letting her pen do the talking. We’ll see if Papoose ever produces the receipts for his ghostwriting claims or if he’s still holding fast to the idea that the did it out of love for his wife.

Last year, the NY rapper appeared on Instagram Live and told fans that he still has the rhymes he wrote for Remy in his email drafts but still has yet to produce the proof of said raps.

“Since I met her, I’ve written 90% of the rhymes that came out of her mouth,” he said. “I never asked for a penny, I never asked for credit. She was my wife, I didn’t want anything from her. I just wanted to see her win. Like I said, I have written 90% of the rhymes that came out of her mouth since I met her Y’all said it, y’all said it numerous times. ‘We can tell that’s Pap behind that pen’, did I ever agree with ‘all? Did I ever put it out there? I never said I wrote her rhymes, I left it.”

The Remy x Pap saga has only gotten messier since their initinal split in 2024. Papoose filed for divorce from the “Lean Back” rapper in 2025 and shortly after revealed that she’d been unfaithful to him after he held her down while she was in prison. Remy shot back with claims that Pap’s girlfriend, Claressa, was one of his mistresses. Remy’s rumored boo, battle rapper Eazy Tha Block Captain, would later claim that Papoose knew about his relationship with Remy because he put a tracker on her vehicle. Messy!

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