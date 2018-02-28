Huh? Crystal Smith Says Bitter Betties Assume She’s “Not Black” And Loathe Seeing Her With Ne-Yo

Crystal Smith Says Folks Attack Her Because She Doesn’t Look Black

Crystal Smith was arriving Los Angeles with Ne-Yo’s and their kinky-curly seed when TMZ camera’s stopped to get her take on some recent hair beef. We previously reported folk criticizing her after she said her son wasn’t blessed with her “Hawaiian silky” hair texture, therefore making styling it difficult.

The thing about that…I love my child and I quoted something my sister-in-law said to me. They assumed that I’m not mixed with Black, which I absolutely am, and they don’t like Black men being with White women or other racial women and it’s just really stupid.

Play the clip to hear her entire response, while Ne-Yo straps in their baby.

She does say she likes her child’s hair, it was just dry. Do you agree that folks are hating because Crystal passes for “other”? Hit the flip for another subliminal from Crystal to her haters.