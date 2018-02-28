Huh? Crystal Smith Says Bitter Betties Assume She’s “Not Black” And Loathe Seeing Her With Ne-Yo
Crystal Smith Says Folks Attack Her Because She Doesn’t Look Black
Crystal Smith was arriving Los Angeles with Ne-Yo’s and their kinky-curly seed when TMZ camera’s stopped to get her take on some recent hair beef. We previously reported folk criticizing her after she said her son wasn’t blessed with her “Hawaiian silky” hair texture, therefore making styling it difficult.
The thing about that…I love my child and I quoted something my sister-in-law said to me. They assumed that I’m not mixed with Black, which I absolutely am, and they don’t like Black men being with White women or other racial women and it’s just really stupid.
Play the clip to hear her entire response, while Ne-Yo straps in their baby.
She does say she likes her child’s hair, it was just dry. Do you agree that folks are hating because Crystal passes for “other”? Hit the flip for another subliminal from Crystal to her haters.
She says haters try to beat her down but she gets up, every time.
Understand that through adversity and negativity YOU can do all things!! I WILL FOREVER #LIVEOUTLOUD and stand tall in what I believe in because the RIGHT PEOPLE ARE WATCHING! Try to beat me down and I’ll get right back up every time!!! These children need our help and with the help of my beautiful mother in law @loraine8562, Georgia State Representative @itsericathomas and my awesome husband @neyo AND ALL OF YOU, we can make a real difference. Please visit www.smithgiving.org for more information! #SmithFamilyFoundation #fostercare #FosterUnited #crystalsmith #MovesThatMatter #TeamQueen @hashtagfostercare
Understand that through adversity and negativity YOU can do all things!! I WILL FOREVER #LIVEOUTLOUDand stand tall in what I believe in because the RIGHT PEOPLE ARE WATCHING! Try to beat me down and I’ll get right back up every time!!! These children need our help and with the help of my beautiful mother in law @loraine8562, Georgia State Representative @itsericathomas and my awesome husband @neyo AND ALL OF YOU, we can make a real difference. Please visit http://www.smithgiving.org for more information! #SmithFamilyFoundation#fostercare #FosterUnited #crystalsmith#MovesThatMatter #TeamQueen@hashtagfostercare