Prayers Up: Rick Ross Reportedly Placed On Life Support Machine In Miami Hospital *UPDATED*

Rick Ross Place On Life Support

Things are unfortunately escalating quickly in the wrong direction for music mogul Rick Ross.

Earlier today we reported that he was taken by ambulance to a hospital from his Miami home after someone from his address called 911 at 3:30 AM Thursday. They reported a person from his address was breathing heavily and unresponsive while “slobbering at the mouth”.

Now TMZ is confirming that Ross is in fact in the hospital and hooked up to something called an ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It’s a technique used to oxygenate his blood outside of his body, before it’s pumped back into his body. This machine is keeping his heart and lungs functioning.

It’s unclear right now what Rick Ross’ exact medical issue may be but TMZ says it may be heart related, since he is getting treated in the cardiac unit of the hospital, with the ECMO machine.

Prayers up for the Bawse!

*Update*

This report includes the following update from Maybach Music associate Fat Gleesh, who says he’s spoken to Rick Ross and he is “good”.