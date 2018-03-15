It’s The Beef-kast Club, Good Morning: Things Get Heated When Beige Rager DJ Envy G-Checks Desus & Mero Over Jokes About Wife [Video]

Image via YouTube

DJ Envy Pressed Desus & Mero Over Jokes About His Wife

“The juice is pressed, but ya boy never is”, huh? Well…

Now, before you watch this particularly heated Breakfast Club interview, you need to get abreast of the back story.

So, a few weeks back, DJ Envy and his beautiful wife Gia appeared on The Real. During their interview, Gia was asked about Envy’s now-infamous Erica Mena cheating scandal. The following night, Desus & Mero talked about the episode on their VICELAND late-night show where Desus made a joke about Gia.

That part right there “she knows those DJ Envy checks tho”. That set Envy OFF. He’s been harboring beige rage for the Bodega Boys for exactly a month now and today, he got it all off his chest.

Flip it over to watch the full Breakfast Club interview where DJ Envy checks The Brand for speaking ill of his wife