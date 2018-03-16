Black Girl Magic: Winter Minisee Is 17-Years-Old And She’s Not Waiting On Politicians To Change Their Minds About Gun Control
Winter Minisee Is The Future
Y’all already know we believe the children are the future. After being brought to tears by Emma Gonzalez we are back at it again in our feelings over another youth organizer by the name of Winter Minisee. The 17-year-old high school senior became involved with the Women’s March after meeting the co-chairs at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference last year. Minisee is one of the leaders of the student walkout that took place earlier this week. In case you missed it, an estimated 1 million students participated in #ENOUGH student walkouts for 17 minutes at 10am across every time zone to protest Congress’ inaction against the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods. Walkouts occured at thousands of schools across the country and in all 50 states.
We fell in love with Winter after seeing part of her walkout speech on Instagram and reached out to feature her on the site. She’s been interviewed by at least 20 publications and even spoke with CNN this week about the youth movement to end gun violence.
“The inspiring number of students who participated in #ENOUGH walkouts, despite some schools threatening disciplinary action, made one thing very clear: young people have a voice, we have numbers, we have power and we will not be silenced,” Minisee who is the Women’s March Youth EMPOWER National Student Leader said in a press release sent to BOSSIP. “If our elected officials aren’t listening to us, we will bring our power to the polls and we will vote them out of office in November. Enough is enough. We demand action.”
Winter, who helps lead the youth arm of the Women’s March, along with five student leaders and one “adult ally,” was called to action after witnessing videos students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas posted of the attack on Snapchat.
“Seeing the confusion and the grief at the same moment as them was very galvanizing,” she told the New Yorker. “It was also very emotional.”
Already an accomplished leader in her own right (she also teaches violin to young kids), we have no doubt that Winter will accomplish exactly what she’s set out to do. Hit the flip for more from her ‘gram. Prepare to be inspired.
Still recovering from yesterday. This post is going to be long. Firstly, to the students, allies, and teachers who walked out: YOU GUYS ARE SHAPING HISTORY. We estimate around 1.2 million students participated in the #Enough walkout! Second, thank you to the entire @womensmarchyouth @womensmarch team. We worked relentlessly to make this happen. Esp, @tabithastb, who has been one of the greatest allies I could have and works so hard to amplify ur voice. Now to address these photos, Yesterday was one of the longest 24+ hrs of my life. I drove up to Sacramento Tuesday night while being shadowed by @blumhouse & @timeinccareers documentary crew. Being mic’d up for such a long period of time was a struggle but def worth it. Thank you to @womensmarchsac and @womensmarchoakland for being so great and allowing a 4 man camera crew infiltrate your space. The Oak and Sac WM chapters put on an amazing rally and held a lobbying training for the youth! They even arranged for everyone to have legislative appointments with their elected officials! Great work! Then, I got a call from the GOAT (@twick1 ) to drive back down to LA to do a CNN International segment. So humbled to have been able to share that space. Lastly, pls pls register to vote by texting P2P to RTVOTE my people! Special shoutout to @maddymini for being my hype man w/ @beyonce. And my momma @ky.strings for being everything.
No matter how well-intended policies are, its important to make sure the climate of the world is conducive for the policies to function in the way they were intended( or not intended). #ThingsSoundGreatOnPaper #ThatsWhyOurCriminalJusticeSystemIsTheWayItIs #DeeperThanBeingPoliticallyCorrect #BePractical
Yesterday, I was blessed to have been able to speak, share and have fun with these amazing 4th graders. @blkislit presented a presentation about voting, the steps to register, and how to make educated choices. After the presentation we did a voting simulation: Skittles vs. M&Ms. The students made propaganda posters, Researched the nutrition facts, Registered to vote, Received a ballot, AND VOTED. It was a fabulous day. I'll post more later. #vote #electionday #blackislit #futurevoters || Repost!
