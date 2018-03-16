Black Girl Magic: Winter Minisee Is 17-Years-Old And She’s Not Waiting On Politicians To Change Their Minds About Gun Control

Winter Minisee Is The Future

Y’all already know we believe the children are the future. After being brought to tears by Emma Gonzalez we are back at it again in our feelings over another youth organizer by the name of Winter Minisee. The 17-year-old high school senior became involved with the Women’s March after meeting the co-chairs at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference last year. Minisee is one of the leaders of the student walkout that took place earlier this week. In case you missed it, an estimated 1 million students participated in #ENOUGH student walkouts for 17 minutes at 10am across every time zone to protest Congress’ inaction against the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods. Walkouts occured at thousands of schools across the country and in all 50 states.

We fell in love with Winter after seeing part of her walkout speech on Instagram and reached out to feature her on the site. She’s been interviewed by at least 20 publications and even spoke with CNN this week about the youth movement to end gun violence.

“The inspiring number of students who participated in #ENOUGH walkouts, despite some schools threatening disciplinary action, made one thing very clear: young people have a voice, we have numbers, we have power and we will not be silenced,” Minisee who is the Women’s March Youth EMPOWER National Student Leader said in a press release sent to BOSSIP. “If our elected officials aren’t listening to us, we will bring our power to the polls and we will vote them out of office in November. Enough is enough. We demand action.”

Winter, who helps lead the youth arm of the Women’s March, along with five student leaders and one “adult ally,” was called to action after witnessing videos students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas posted of the attack on Snapchat.

“Seeing the confusion and the grief at the same moment as them was very galvanizing,” she told the New Yorker. “It was also very emotional.”

Already an accomplished leader in her own right (she also teaches violin to young kids), we have no doubt that Winter will accomplish exactly what she’s set out to do. Hit the flip for more from her ‘gram. Prepare to be inspired.