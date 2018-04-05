Poor Thang! Kimmy Cakes Shares First Family Of Five Photo Ever And Says She And All Three Kids Cried

Kim Kardashian Says It’s Almost Impossible To Get A Good Photo Of Her Family Now

Sad news for Kim Kardashian… Now that she’s become a mother of three, taking a good group photo has become a real struggle. Kylie Jenner wasn’t the only sister to gather her whole gang together for Easter, Kim also posted up with her precious lil peeps and they managed to snap the first family of five photo she’s ever shared.

Sadly, Kim revealed it wasn’t easy and the said the photo she posted was taken just moments before all three kids started crying, adding “I think I cried too.”

Isn’t it a great picture though? North and Saint are getting so big and Chicago is such a pretty baby. Kanye looks a little sunken, but hey, it is what it is.

We know we’re not supposed to play faves but Saint always gives us so much joy with his sweet liddo face!