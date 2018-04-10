A Hard Legs Night: EJ Johnson Puts The Yams Back On Blizzy For Dinner With Nene Leakes And Friends

EJ Johnson and NeNe Leakes are spotted leaving from Craig's Restaurant after having dinner in West Hollywood

EJ Johnson Wears Thigh High Boots And Shorts For Dinner With Nene Leakes

EJ Johnson kept pretty covered up for the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards Sunday, so when Monday rolled around he was ready to bust out the thigh meats!

EJ Johnson and NeNe Leakes are spotted leaving from Craig's Restaurant after having dinner in West Hollywood

EJ had dinner out with Nene Leakes and another friend at Craig’s. Are you feeling his get up?

He loves short shorts! Hit the flip to see what we mean.

View this post on Instagram

Preparing weekend heartbreaking #teamthis

A post shared by EJ Johnson (@ejjohnson_) on

View this post on Instagram

Hey girl #twins #teamthis

A post shared by EJ Johnson (@ejjohnson_) on

