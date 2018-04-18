But She’s Not A Teen: Twitter Is Convinced Tyga Is Pounding Iggy Azalea’s Kangaroo Pouch And Jokes Are Flying
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16
❯
❮
Iggy Azalea And Tyga Rumors Are Going Crazy
It’s been brewing for a while now, but we still haven’t gotten confirmation. Still, it looks like it’s happening: Tyga and Iggy Azalea have been out at Coachella looking mighty cozy. They’ve been buddied up and looking like they’re trying to ignite some sort of C-list flame. Even if they’re not together, we can’t wait to see the music they come up with togeth-HAHAHAHAHAAHAHHAAHA. Sorry, we couldn’t even get that out without laughing. Sorry.
Take a look at the pics of them together, pics of Iggy and the jokes that are flying.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.