Go Shawty: 50 Cent’s Got A Fantastically Fit ‘CoCo’ Queen On His Arm

Is 50 Cent Dating Trainer Chanel DeLisser?

50 Cent is being linked to a fantastically fit, melaniny delicious stunner.

Over the weekend Fif was spotted at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in Brooklyn, to watch the Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas fight.

While walking into the arena paparazzi spotted him walking in and later holding hands with a beautiful banger clad in denim.



That beauty’s since been identified as Chanel “Coco” DeLisser of Coco Fitness.

The New York-based fitness instructor is a BPI sports sponsored athlete…

LEGENDARY 💋✨ A post shared by 💎 CHANEL 💎 (@xxcocochanel) on Apr 5, 2018 at 9:04pm PDT

who teaches boot camp for women hoping to get amazing abs like hers.

Not just a beauty, Chanel also has her Master’s Degree and works full time as an Occupational Therapist.

SHE SEEMS LIKE A GOOD CATCH FIF—-DON’T MESS THIS UP.

More of 50 Cent’s beautiful “CoCo” queen on the flip.