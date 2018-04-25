Go Shawty: 50 Cent’s Got A Fantastically Fit ‘CoCo’ Queen On His Arm
Is 50 Cent Dating Trainer Chanel DeLisser?
50 Cent is being linked to a fantastically fit, melaniny delicious stunner.
Over the weekend Fif was spotted at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in Brooklyn, to watch the Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas fight.
While walking into the arena paparazzi spotted him walking in and later holding hands with a beautiful banger clad in denim.
That beauty’s since been identified as Chanel “Coco” DeLisser of Coco Fitness.
The New York-based fitness instructor is a BPI sports sponsored athlete…
who teaches boot camp for women hoping to get amazing abs like hers.
My APRIL TOTAL BODY FIT-CAMP is officially 3 DAYS AWAY {4-28-18}!! LIMITED SPOTS LEFT TAP the LINK IN MY BIO to purchase tickets ENERGY POWERED BY 'ONE MORE REP' Pre-workout from @bpi_sports Officially releasing THIS THURSDAY, 4-26 TAG your girls & TAP THE SAVE button on this HIIT Cardio Circuit (highly effective for burning fat quickly) which can be performed in the comfort of your own home. Perform each exercise below for 5 rounds X 30-45 seconds!! {10-15 sec. rest breaks bet. rounds} Bodyweight squats Jump squats Pulsating squats Standing cross body crunch Jump lunges Push-ups Shoulder taps Surrender squats {alternate between kneeling X body weight squats} Crab walk squats
Not just a beauty, Chanel also has her Master’s Degree and works full time as an Occupational Therapist.
MONDAY MOTIVATION Ladies !! Let's remember that SUMMER BODIES ARE MADE ALL -YEAR- ROUND THE TIME IS NOW SIS !! Look out for my 'MARCH Total Body FIT-CAMP' in NYC To Be announced TOMORROW MORNING!! Let ME help YOU become your OWN BODY GOALS this summer
SHE SEEMS LIKE A GOOD CATCH FIF—-DON’T MESS THIS UP.
More of 50 Cent’s beautiful “CoCo” queen on the flip.
L O S A N G E L E S I will be making my way to the WEST COAST for the 1st time in APRIL (4/1-4/7)! & I'm thinking my LA LADIES might need "CoCo's Total Body FIT-CAMP" To all my CALI LADIES….COMMENT "YES" BELOW & let me know if you would attend one of my FIT-CAMP classes in LA
"I'm from NEW YORK CITY where 'deadass' is a question, a reaction, & a confirmation" – @myfabolouslife COMMENT a emoji BELOW if you put on for your City ENERGY powered by my '1 M.R. VORTEX [snow come flavor]' Pre-workout from @bpi_sports
Excited to announce my VERY 1ST podcast interview with @thejistpodcast. TAP THE LINK IN MY BIO Take a LISTEN NOW to Episode 07-"Beauty And A Beast", where I discuss: My career as an Occupational Therapist My fitness journey & how I got these ABS My Business background How I stay motivated & SO MUCH MORE !! Check it out NOW on: @youtube @itunes @facebook @soundcloud FOLLOW @thejistpodcast
PROGRESS OVER PERFECTION Just a few FUN FACTS about me: I did not grow up playing sports. I seriously started my fitness journey almost 2 years ago now. My legs were always thick but not toned enough. I still have cellulite Long story short, I am constantly working towards my goals no matter how much progress I've made. "Nothing will work unless you do." —Maya Angelou
ABS & GLUTES LADIES !!! SAVE THIS & Incorporate it into your AB & GLUTE workout routines Make sure you SQUEEZE those cheeks together in order to GROW THOSE GLUTES [P.S. YES, I train ABS EVERYDAY] Exercises include: Glute squeezes { 4 rounds X 15} Weighted cable glute kickbacks {4 rounds X 15 reps each leg} Cable squats {4 rounds X 20 reps} Weighted static split squat/ static lunge {4 rounds X 15 reps each leg} ENERGY powered by: BEST PRE-WORKOUT {blue lemon ice flavor} from @bpi_sports