Congratulations Young Meemaw! Bernice Burgos’ Gorgeous Grand-Seed Is TOO Stinkin’ Cute!
- By Bossip Staff
Bernice Burgos’ Daughter Ashley Share Photos Of Daughter India
Bernice Burgos’ daughter welcomed her baby girl a few weeks back, and now she’s sharing photos! Little baby India is still so tiny, but she already shares the same gorgeous features as her mom and grandmother.
Isn’t she so precious!?
Hit the flip for more of India.
