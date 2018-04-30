Congratulations Young Meemaw! Bernice Burgos’ Gorgeous Grand-Seed Is TOO Stinkin’ Cute!

- By Bossip Staff
Bernice Burgos attends Gold Room on October 22, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bernice Burgos’ Daughter Ashley Share Photos Of Daughter India

Bernice Burgos’ daughter welcomed her baby girl a few weeks back, and now she’s sharing photos! Little baby India is still so tiny, but she already shares the same gorgeous features as her mom and grandmother.

Isn’t she so precious!?

View this post on Instagram

India Ava my sleepy head baby ❤️❤️

A post shared by (@iam_amarie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Mommy's Girl ❤️

A post shared by (@iam_amarie) on

 

 

