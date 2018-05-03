Listen, Lady, Ya Husband’s A Rapist: Camille Cosby Dons A Cape To Defend Bill, “This Is Mob Justice”

Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty

Camille Cosby Says “Mob Justice” Convicted Bill Cosby

Camille Cosby has always gone out of her way to defend her husband against charges of rape and sexual assault, but now that he’s been convicted in a criminal case, it might be time for her to close her mouth.

According to DailyMail, Camille has issued a scathing statement regarding her husband being found guilty af:

Camille called her husband’s chief accuser Andrea Constand a liar and claimed her testimony about being drugged and molested at Cosby’s home in January 2004 was ‘riddled with innumerable, dishonest contradictions’.

She went on to say:

“This is mob justice, not real justice,” said Camille Cosby, who has been married to the disgraced megastar for more than half a century. “This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country,” she added in a three-page statement, insisting her husband was innocent.

In response, Andrea Constand’s lawyer Dolores Troiani replied with this:

‘Twelve honorable jurors – peers of Cosby – have spoken,’ Troiani said. ‘There is nothing else that needs to be said.’

Standing by your man is one thing, but at some point it’s just delusion.