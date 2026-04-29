Porsha Williams Appears On Carlos King's 'Reality With The King'
Porsha Williams Reveals Real Reason She Previously Left #RHOA, Addresses Simon Guobadia ‘Karma’ Claims–‘If It Is, It’s Good Karma’
Carlos King “called Por-sha” Williams for a highly anticipated chat on his Reality With The King podcast, and the peach holder didn’t hold back. Porsha spilled the tea on everything from being the “face” of Season 17, her relationship with former friend Shamea Morton, her three-year hiatus after #RHOA Season 13, and those claims that her contentious divorce was “karma.”
“If it is, it’s good karma,” said the housewife.
Carlos kicked things off by asking The Real Housewife of Atlanta how she felt about being the “face” of Season 17, especially with former heavyweights like Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and NeNe Leakes now gone from the franchise. Porsha, ever the humble queen, admitted she never thought she’d be the shining star of the franchise, but deep down, she knew she was destined for something “bigger.”
“I opened up for the cameras just naturally, just because at some point, you realize this is meant for me,” Porsha said. “I didn’t know where exactly it would take me… I just knew I would be successful.”
Porsha then continued with a little nostalgia, reflecting on the sisterhood she shared with the OG cast.
“Because I never would have foreseen NeNe not being here. I never would have foreseen Kenya not being here. Kandi, I never would have foreseen it because we were such a sisterhood. Such a family. And outside of a family, we were the business of Bravo, and I just knew that we would always be doing this together. You don’t see an end to it.” She went on to say they “owned” the franchise, “It was our house.”
Now that she’s back after a three-year break following Season 13, Porsha is embracing her new role as the leading lady. She even told Carlos that she hopes she’s “a good keeper of the house,” adding that if NeNe, Kandi, or Kenya ever returned, they’d be proud of how she’s kept the franchise alive. Talk about a glowing endorsement.
Porsha said it “hurt” to see Kenya Moore get suspended from Season 16 of RHOA.
But if you’ve been watching the show since Porsha’s debut in Season 5, you know her relationship with Kenya Moore has been more on-again, off-again, just like a bad reality dating show.
Still, when Kenya was suspended from RHOA in June 2024 during filming for Season 16, Porsha admitted that it “hurt” to see her go, especially since they’d seemed to be turning a new leaf.
“I didn’t know what the hell that was going to look like,” Porsha said, admitting she was uncertain if Kenya would “ride” her about her rocky marriage to former husband Simon Guobada, or her contentious divorce. But she also knew that Kenya would “hold a great space” for her “as another leader in the pack.” Porsha told Carlos she loves when, through thick and thin, the cast can remain “strong” above all.
“It did hurt me,” she continued.
“I feel like the space we had grown up on the show was very toxic. And I feel like my time away and her time away when we came back this time, we wanted to get to know each other on a different space. It was more like, I respect you, you respect me. Damn… I miss you. You miss me. Forget the drama. Let’s see if we can get to know each other because we the last ones standing.”
Porsha Speaks On Shamea Morton, K. Michelle
Now, when it came to her former BFF Shamea Morton, Porsha treaded lightly. She revealed she had taken a step back from their friendship after Shamea did something “low down” and “disrespectful” this season.
“I do shy away from speaking about her,” Porsha said, “Because what ended up happening, out of nowhere, it was something that just taught me, you really probably shouldn’t speak about this person too much.”
At the end of the day, Porsha accepted that their friendship was over.
“She’s got her position, and she should shine, period,” she said. “Just because she and I are not close or have any relationship doesn’t mean we can’t be on the show and just co-exist. I try to do that to the best of my ability.”
Porsha also threw some shade toward newcomer K.Michelle, hinting that the singer may regret some of the alliances she’s formed this season and implied that the star might be doing too much for the cameras and “ratings.”
“I don’t want to go too hard on K. Michelle,” Porsha began, “But as a person, in any space…if you are in any group and you are talking to somebody and they don’t have a heart to understand you… They don’t want to understand you, they’re never going to actually say out loud, ‘Oh, I understand,’ because they’re too busy trying to do something else.”
She added:
“Although she’s funny and she’s adorable, I don’t know how it’s going to go over. I don’t think that what was happening with her and Drew is going to go over as well as maybe she thinks it will. I don’t. And I think, if I’m being honest, when she looks back at this first season, she’ll probably be like, Oh, I probably chose the wrong team. And I probably should have gone about things in a more authentic way. I think that she is a cool girl, but Housewives isn’t that.”
She also spoke on K calling her a “bimbo” for asking if she suffered a miscarriage, when in actuality, she was facing complications from the removal of her butt injections. According to Porsha, she called K to sincerely apologize again, as the episode aired, and thought the air was cleared. That was until K took to Twitter, again, to throw shade.
“The next day she’s tweeting, doubling down, I said, okay, I see what I’m dealing with.”
More on the flip!
Here’s the reason Porsha Williams really left RHOA.
Finally, Porsha dropped the bomb about why she really left $RHOA after Season 13. During her Reality With The King sitdown, she said she stepped away not just from the show but from other jobs, like hosting Dish Nation, too.
She had planned for it, financially and mentally, and knew she wanted to experience “real life in real time outside of the cameras.”
Around the time of her exit, her then-husband Simon Guobadia wanted Porsha to spend more time with him, and in true businessman fashion, he decided to “supplement that income.” Porsha clarified, “So that’s how that happened. I did not leave Housewives because I got married. It was planned.”
She went on to explain:
“For the record, I left Housewives for that break when I was around 40. I had planned for that financially, mentally, everything. I knew I was going to give myself that time to step away.” And, as we all know, RHOA pays “a substantial amount,” so stepping away meant she had to prepare for life without that paycheck.
She also shared details about her relationship with girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney, and whether she owes Falynn Pina an apology.
Porsha officially finalized her divorce from Simon Guobadia on June 11, 2025, after a lengthy and contentious year-long split following their 15-month marriage. If you remember, she fell in love with the businessman around the same time her co-star, Falynn Pina, was going through a divorce with Guobadia.
When Carlos King asked if she owed Falynn an apology, Porsha made it clear:
“It is what it is,” she replied.
She said she wishes she had spoken to Falynn about their relationship sooner, but does not feel like she’s in the wrong and claimed that an apology would be too close to “taking accountability.” The housewife added that in some odd way, she believes her marriage had to fall apart so that she could find the love she deserves. She also scoffed at the claims that her contentious divorce was “karma” for “stealing” Guobadia away from Pina.
“Well, if it was my karma, it’s good karma,” she said. “I’m in a great place, you know? Although I loved him and I would have loved for our relationship to work out, what’s best is where I am now. Sometimes, when you marry someone, no matter what your intentions are, how hard you work at trying to make it…it just doesn’t work out.”
Now, Porsha’s happily dating Patrice “Sway McKinney,” a popular entrepreneur from Atlanta.
While it may have come as a surprise to some that Porsha is in a relationship with a woman, she says it wasn’t a shock to her. She’s “always” known she was attracted to women, but never imagined living her truth so authentically.
Porsha shared that she had a little girlfriend in school with blonde hair, and that she feels with Sway, the love is like “home.”
“To me, it felt natural because I was doing something that felt true to me,” she said.
She also revealed that she is “happy” and considers this to be the “best” relationship she’s ever had.
And there you have it, Porsha Williams, no filter, all fire. What do you think of the latest Reality With The King interview with Porsha Williams and Carlos King? Thoughts?
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