It’s A Wrap: K. Michelle Quits ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’—But Is She Breaking Up With Her Dentist Bae?
In case you were unaware K. Michelle was set to make her “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” debut July 23 alongside the likes of Teairra Mari, Princess Love and Moniece Slaughter.
According to K, however, that’s over and done because she QUIT the show. Why? Because “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” producers “loose [sic] the truth” with their reaching.
K reaffirmed the message to fans and said she’s “done done” with the show—and “f*** that commercial” promoting her “botched surgery” as promo.
No word yet on if that means K’s no longer filming or if her footage is getting scrapped entirely.
All the while K. Michelle was ranting about LHHHH she also aired out someone for fans to see.
K recently exploded on social media over someone being a “b***” who “lied to their own mother”…
and apparently locked her out of a room.
Fans are now speculating that she’s talking about Dr. Kastan Sims, the Memphis dentist K was planning to have surrogate twins with.
Hopefully, she’s not talking about him or just going through a rough patch with her bae.
K also added that she’ll cheat—-with Lil Uzi Vert at that.
Um.
All the while K was ranting about someone being a “b*** dude”, she posted a picture of her forever “best friend” Safaree.
Shady or nah?
