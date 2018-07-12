Teyana Taylor And Baby Junie Stop By Angie Martinez To Talk Making Changes To ‘K.T.S.E.’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Teyana Taylor Stops By The Angie Martinez Show
Following a couple weeks after the release of her new album K.T.S.E., Teyana Taylor stopped by The Angie Martinez Show–and she brought her little partner in crime, her daughter Junie.
Throughout the interview, the songstress talks about making changes to her album, her experiences having a threesome, and more.
