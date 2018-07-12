Teyana Taylor And Baby Junie Stop By Angie Martinez To Talk Making Changes To ‘K.T.S.E.’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Teyana Taylor Stops By The Angie Martinez Show

Following a couple weeks after the release of her new album K.T.S.E., Teyana Taylor stopped by The Angie Martinez Show–and she brought her little partner in crime, her daughter Junie.

Throughout the interview, the songstress talks about making changes to her album, her experiences having a threesome, and more.

Categories: Hip-Hop, Music, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.