Dirty [Snoop] Dogg Diaries: Celina Powell ‘Exposes’ Uncle Snoop For Creepin’—But Is It Promo For THIS Show? 

Groupie Celina Powell “Exposes” Snoop Dogg
A fame hungry woman who’s known to pull stunts on celebs may have found her latest victim. Celina Powell who accused Offset of fathering her child but was exposed for having fake paternity results, now says she’s been secretly seeing Snoop Dogg.
This time around, Celina’s posting videos and text messages seemingly from Snoop showing him flying her out and Facetiming her while making plans to meet up.
“Send pics. And. video baby want. U w,” Snoop allegedly wrote. “Yes baby I want u.”
👀☕ #CelinaPowell is exposing #SnoopDogg for cheating on his wife with her on her page. She's pulled out several reciepts if your unfamilar with this chick she's the one who faked being pregnant by #Offset. Well #Snoop says he's producing a show called "Clout Chasers" so this may just be promo for his upcoming show what you guys think? 🤔 #SWIPE #TeaSpillers
Snoop’s since responded and instead of clapping back, he’s encouraging people to tune in to his new TV show “Clout Chasers.”
“Be on the lookout for my new tv show, this one is called Clout Chasers,” said Snoop. “Coming soon.”
Hmmmmm, is this all fake or is Uncle Snoop doing damage control??? Celina’s a proven liar…
