Congratulations: Kamiah Adams And NBA Baller Bradley Beal Welcome Baby Boy

Kamiah Adams Gives Birth To Bradley Beal II

Congratulations are in order for NBA baller Bradley Beal and girlfriend Kamiah Adams. These two have been coupled up for over three years and now they are already adding baby to their bliss. Kamiah let folks know that their bundle of joy finally came last night. She gave birth to a baby boy, who they named after his dadd. Bradley Beal II, how sweet!

