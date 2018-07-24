Congratulations: Kamiah Adams And NBA Baller Bradley Beal Welcome Baby Boy
Kamiah Adams Gives Birth To Bradley Beal II
Congratulations are in order for NBA baller Bradley Beal and girlfriend Kamiah Adams. These two have been coupled up for over three years and now they are already adding baby to their bliss. Kamiah let folks know that their bundle of joy finally came last night. She gave birth to a baby boy, who they named after his dadd. Bradley Beal II, how sweet!
View this post on Instagram
My heart is so full. God is so good! Bradley Emmanuel Beal II 7-23-18, 4:22 pm, my world is forever changed. Never knew I could love like this. It was worth EVERY ounce of pain, and I would do it over 1 million times again just to have you, my perfect baby boy. God gave me an angel on earth! Daddy and I love you sooooo much deuce! Can’t even put all these emotions into words! All praises to the most high! #daddyanddeuce #deucebeal
It was just back in May that Kamiah was showing off her full bump. That was fast right? Hit the flip to see how she slayed some of her maternity photos.
View this post on Instagram
Officially TEN , yes 10 months pregnant! Well 40 weeks (cause people like to argue this lol) 😳 let’s get a move on it deuce!! Pool time! ☀️ 💧 but first, some contraction monitoring with @bloom.life . I’ve truly loved having this device handy, especially as I get closer to delivering babyboy. Being able to monitor my contractions from the comfort of my own home, and not actually having to do anything but just relax has been so cool! No stop watch, no duration timing, bloom life handles it all!! 😻 #Bloomlife make sure to use my code “kamiah15” for 15% off your rental mamas!!
View this post on Instagram
Pregnancy.. where do I start. Actually, I have the perfect place… how about no one tells you pregnancy is really 10 months not 9, until you’re really pregnant and counting weeks?! Lol 😩😂.. but 10 months of amazing growth and transformation to say the least! It’s truly AMAZING what the woman’s body is capable of. A whole human being is being formed within me! To feel him kick and move, such an indescribable feeling!! Truly a blessing, if this isn’t a true testament of how amazing God is and His-love, idk what is. God is so good! This journey hasn’t been easy, But it’ll all be worth it in the end. Can’t wait to hold you my little prince💙 #38weekspregnant #momtobe #pregnant #pregnancy #babybump #baby #babyboy
