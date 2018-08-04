Rumor Control: Blake Griffin And Bank-Breakin’ Baby Mama Brynn Cameron Clarify $258,000 Monthly Child Support

Image via Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blake Griffin And Brynn Cameron Refute $258,000 Monthly Child Support Claim

Earlier this week it was reported that Blake Griffin was ordered to pay his baby mama, Brynn Cameron, a f**kin’ ridiculous amount of child support to the tune of $258,000 per MONTH.

After a battle of the sexes on the internet, the former couple released a joint statement clarifying exactly what the hell is going on according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The recent reports of the financial details of the child support agreement between Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron are inaccurate,” the statement read. “Both sides have settled amicably and are moving forward with co-parenting their two children. Due to the confidential nature of the agreement, no further details will be released.”

Everybody can calm down now.