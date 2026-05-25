Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Latto Links Up with 21 Savage's 'Wife' & Baby Mama

Latto Links Up with 21 Savage’s ‘Wife’ & Baby Mama For Blended Family Fun, Proudly Says She’s ‘Big Mama, FIVE Kids’

Latto is shutting down rumors that she and 21 Savage's wife are on bad terms with a blended family hang.

Published on May 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Issa blended family! That’s what Latto seems to be confirming after sharing social media moments with the mothers of 21 Savage’s children.

Source: Anna Webber / Prince Williams

The “Big Mama” rapper was recently spotted enjoying a girls’ night out alongside 21 Savage’s alleged wife, Keyanna Joseph, and the rapper’s child’s mother, Kei.

Latto was seen in a clip saying “Big mama, five kids,” in reference to the child she now shares with the Atlanta artist, as well as the three he shares with Joseph and another he shares with Kei.

The outing comes after Keyanna shared a photo of herself and Latto on her InstaStory.

Rumors about Latto and 21 Savage have circled the internet for years now, and Latto has remained steadfast in maintaining privacy around her personal life, but with the release of her “last” album, Big Mama, on the horizon, it seems she’s turning over a more transparent leaf.

In a post confirming the birth of her child, 21 Savage was seen celebrating at her baby shower, confirming that he’s indeed the baby’s father. Internet sleuths also matched his tattoo to that of an arm seen comforting Latto in both ultrasound footage and the music video she released announcing her pregnancy.

Now with her latest pop out alongside Keyanna, this may be the closest she’s come to confirming that the rapper is her man, her man, her man.

Social media has had a lot to say about Latto before, during, and after her pregnancy announcement, with some claiming she was the other woman in 21 Savage’s marriage. However, she has never felt pressured to clear up anything about her life. Perhaps the birth of her child has made her want to set the record straight. Nonetheless, her fans are chomping at the bit for the first photos of her child and waiting to support what she claims will be the last album she releases on May 29.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Rob Base Portrait Shoot

    "It Takes Two" Rapper Rob Base Dead At 59, Hip-Hop Globe Reacts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Red Carpet Rundown: Lizzo, Ciara Miller & Leomie Anderson Ate Up The amfAR Gala Cannes Carpet

    Red Carpet Rundown: Lizzo, Ciara Miller & Leomie Anderson Ate Up The amfAR Gala Cannes Carpet

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Damn! Damn! Damn! — 21 Black Hollywood Breakups That Left Us Heartbroken And Denouncing Relationship Goals

    MadameNoire
    Adam Driver with musical guest Kayne West hosts the 44th season episode 1 NBC | Gemini Kanye West

    Gemini Season Is Here: Famous Gems The World Has Loved AND Hated

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

    Red Carpet Rundown: Lizzo, Ciara Miller & Leomie Anderson Ate Up The amfAR Gala Cannes Carpet

    Comment
    CELEBITY  |  Shannon Dawson

    Big Mama & Big Papa? Latto & 21 Savage Share Joint IG Post, Sleuths Suspect They’re Ready To Reveal Their ClayCo Child

    Comment
    CELEBITY  |  Shannon Dawson

    #RHOA Ruckus: K. Michelle Doubles Down On THOSE Porsha ‘Plotting’ Claims, Calls Out Housewife For Not Being A ‘Girls Girl’

    Comment
    The Chi Season 8 Cast Portraits
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    And You Say, Chi-City! Creator Lena Waithe & Cast Of ‘The Chi’ Say Goodbye To The Series After 8 Seasons With Popping Premiere Party

    Comment
    Nicki Minaj and Elon Musk
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Starships Were Meant To Grift: Nicki Minaj Praises Elon Musk While Attending SpaceX’s Failed Starship Launch

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close