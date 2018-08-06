Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What Your ’90s Movie Crush Looks Like Now
’90s Movie Crushes In 2018
We’re baaaack with more delicious ’90s nostalgia. This time, blessing you with the most swooned over ’90s MOVIE crushes for you to re-swoon over (or wonder what happened) years after making 1989-1999 the greatest decade of all-time–ALL-TIME.
View this post on Instagram
Haven’t been able to workout w/ my trainer, the amazing @mandyblankfitness so I‘m doing arm stuff on my own. 😬☺️ Btw I 😍 @milkmakeup blur stick & the lip + cheek tint & just some mascara for light makeup days & for full mu days the blur stick works great in place of powder over base 😍 it. & it’s #veganmakeup 🌟yah!!🌟#octolyfamily #gifted #racheltrue #naturalhair #curlyhair #liveyourlook
Hit the flip to see what your fave ’90s movie crush looks like now.
Halle Berry
View this post on Instagram
Rachel True
Leon
Lela Rochon
Tyrin Turner
Nia Long
Omar Epps
Christopher “Play” Martin
Melinda Williams
Mekhi Phifer
Shari Headley
View this post on Instagram
#Repost from @terrijvaughn Aww look at them 😍😍💖#thingsyourmanwontdo #allenpayne #thingsyousee #terri #tags #likes #follow #me #followback #shoutouts #gainpost #gaintrain #jasonslyric #newjackcity #freshprince #freshprinceofbelair #willsmith #jadapinkett #tupac #tupacshakur #chrisbrown #chrisbreezy #breezyfamily #dontfollowtounfollow #cashmoney #jaygainfollowtrain
Allen Payne
Robin Givens
Dante Basco
Taral Hicks
Theresa Randle (we couldn’t find any new-ish pics of her but we’re sure she’s still baaaaae)
View this post on Instagram
Sunday Funday in Greenville S Carolina for Stageplay #AmensiaRemembers Thankx 4 da lookout @iamkoolkutzbrand Rocking my @vivicafoxhair FAB new #BangnPony Makeup @expressionz_studio @megandmorris Hair @Therealcharlottemonroe @HerveLeger Dress Thankx @davidgiampiccolo @GianvitoRossi Pumps LIVE LOVE LAUGH! MUAH #ReedyRiverFalls #Lifeisgood #GodIsGood #Blessed #Respect #GurlPower #VivicaFoxHair #TeamVivica #TeamFox #MyGrindDontStop #LegitmateCareer #BossMoves #LoveWins #ClassicBadChick #EveryDayImHustling 🙆🏾♀️💖🦊
Vivica Fox
Kathleen Bradley aka Mrs. Parker
Alicia Silverstone
View this post on Instagram
Now that I’m off my #21dayfast I gave up several things with my prayer group. I did a #socialmediafast (except for @akasorority1908 #foundersday 💕💚) I haven’t posted for #21days. It was great to take a break, pray, dig deep & #reflect I realized so many things about how #socialmedia has taken over our #humility our #privacy and in some cases it affects our #selfesteem It shouldn’t be about how many #likes you can get but what #important #message #thought #sliceoflife & #kindness you can share to #inspire & #uplift others What’s #special to you that others will #enjoy and that doesn’t have to be #everything you do #everyday So if you don’t hear from me a lot it’s because I want to only #share what’s #special & #wonderful in my life. Thank you to all of my #followers that are always #supportive & #kind I hope you will continue to #support me as I reevaluate what I really need to #post #happymonday & #godblessyou Photo by @mrdblanks makeup @paintedbyjeremy 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😘😘😘💕💚💕
Vanessa Bell Calloway
Monica Calhoun
Stacey Dash
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Gretchen Palmer
Feature photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Love is Louder
