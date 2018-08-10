Shooketh, Not Stirred: Shooketh, Not Stirred: Idris Elba Looks Likely To ACTUALLY Become The First James Bond With That 007 Melanin

Image via Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Idris Elba Inches Closer To Becoming The New James Bond

Welp, it’s been talked about, wished for, hated on, debated, argued, and rumored and rebuffed but it appears that it just might be happening.

Back in 2014 Sony Studios was hacked in a massive cyber attack and email leaked showing that then-studio chair Amy Pascal told her colleague verbatim “Idris should be the next Bond”.

According to DailyStar, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told director Antoine Fuqua that “it’s time” for 007 to be played by a Black actor adding that “it will happen eventually”.

Fuqua went on to say:

“Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that.”

Idris isn’t in shape? Ladies, can you confirm?

Anywho, what do you think of the possibility of ‘Dris FINALLY putting this debate to rest?

The mayo packets will be PISSED. Good.