BBWLA: Evelyn Lozada Says “Sorry” For Being A Fugly, RACIST Bully Towards CeCe — Fans Still Want Her AXED!

Evelyn Lozada’s Racist Comment To CeCe Has Basketball Wives LA Fans HEATED

Shaunie, where are you?? Folks want Evelyn FIRED from Basketball Wives. They’ve had enough of her bullying newcomer CeCe Gutierezz. Not only is Evelyn picking fights with the EMPLOYED woman, who is a nurse, but she’s made some nasty, racist comments towards the proud Filipina.

First Evelyn and Jennifer joked about CeCe giving “happy endings” at work in an earlier episode. Then, Evelyn called CeCe “Lee Lee”. On TV. Not only was she being racist, but Shaunie or NONE of the women jumped in to say it was wrong. In fact, Shaunie even laughed at the comment when the scene cut to her green screen. Super immature!

“You always have a problem, Evil-lyn,” Gutierrez says after Lozada calls her “fake.” “No, I have a problem with you. I have a problem with you, Lee-Lee,” Lozada says.

SMH, here’s the clip of the nasty exchange.

#BasketballWives it is a disgrace that Evelyn got away with that. Shame on every single person sitting at that table!! Especially Shaunie who OWNS this train wreck. It was racist comment and it’s not ok! — MrsBundrige (@bigsisternes) August 27, 2018

It seems like Evelyn feels really secure in her BBWLA checks, especially when the boss is cackling at your “Lee Lee” jokes with you. But, fan are also holding Shaunie accountable for the incident.

The producers must've forgot to show us the part when U checked Evelyn on that racist remark… Tell them to Add it in on the next episode cuz I don't believe u said anything about the remark — ONLY_1_EVA (@ONLY_1_EVA) August 27, 2018

And since Shaunie probably isn’t going to check Evelyn over it, VH1 might have to answer soon . A fan named Jay Dominique started a Change.org petition to have the network AXE Lozada from the reality series.

@VH1 comment on @EvelynLozada 's racist remark on last nights episode..almost 1k viewers have decided its time for her to go… and the numbers just keep growing.. stop condoning racism and harassment on TV. #BasketballWives #EvelynLozadaIsCancelled https://t.co/psMO1kvoKB — Blond nass (@bIondnass) August 27, 2018

Since the petition went up, Evelyn has publicly apologized to CeCe, but do you think this is sincere???

Hit the flip to see how folks are reacting to Evelyn’s apology…and why some STILL want her on the employment line!