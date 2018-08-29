#BBWLA: Evelyn Lozada Says “Sorry” For Being A Fugly, RACIST Bully Towards CeCe — Fans Still Want Her AXED!
Evelyn Lozada’s Racist Comment To CeCe Has Basketball Wives LA Fans HEATED
Shaunie, where are you?? Folks want Evelyn FIRED from Basketball Wives. They’ve had enough of her bullying newcomer CeCe Gutierezz. Not only is Evelyn picking fights with the EMPLOYED woman, who is a nurse, but she’s made some nasty, racist comments towards the proud Filipina.
First Evelyn and Jennifer joked about CeCe giving “happy endings” at work in an earlier episode. Then, Evelyn called CeCe “Lee Lee”. On TV. Not only was she being racist, but Shaunie or NONE of the women jumped in to say it was wrong. In fact, Shaunie even laughed at the comment when the scene cut to her green screen. Super immature!
“You always have a problem, Evil-lyn,” Gutierrez says after Lozada calls her “fake.”
“No, I have a problem with you. I have a problem with you, Lee-Lee,” Lozada says.
SMH, here’s the clip of the nasty exchange.
It seems like Evelyn feels really secure in her BBWLA checks, especially when the boss is cackling at your “Lee Lee” jokes with you. But, fan are also holding Shaunie accountable for the incident.
And since Shaunie probably isn’t going to check Evelyn over it, VH1 might have to answer soon . A fan named Jay Dominique started a Change.org petition to have the network AXE Lozada from the reality series.
Since the petition went up, Evelyn has publicly apologized to CeCe, but do you think this is sincere???
Hit the flip to see how folks are reacting to Evelyn’s apology…and why some STILL want her on the employment line!
