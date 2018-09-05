Beautiful Black Love: Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin’s Most Adorable Moments
Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Define #BlackLove
After six years of wedded bliss, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are still going strong. The producer, best-selling author, and preacher celebrated his wife on Instagram a few days ago, crediting much of his current happiness and success to the famed actress.
“He that finds a wife…finds a good thing and obtains the favor of the Lord! Thank you my love,” he captioned the intimate photo above. ” I couldn’t do any of this without you. I love you 🔥🔥🔥.”
Last year was a true shift for me …a roller coaster, with seemingly no seat belt at times.. ..I welcome this year with so much Joy and Growth .. God matured me so much, even just in these last few months .. Most importantly gave me deeper revelation of His Love ..I prayed to go deeper in Him and for assistance and help .. He kept His promise in answering prayers He designed for my (all of ours) life, my betterment, my Purpose and my Calling. I’m so excited for all I believe will transpire in 2018.. for things believed and things beyond my dreams 🙏🏾 I Thank God for my beautiful Family and Kingdom siblings .. I’m astonished by His grace and faithfulness..I’m so proud and thankful for who I am “in” Him. I’m so humbled by the intensity of His Love, sacrifice and promises. Thank you Jesus for this New Year!!! 🙌🏾 and thank You for the most precious gift You’ve given me in my Husband, Purpose & life partner. Lord, Your Love and desire to constantly take me higher into You is the air I breathe 💨. HAPPY NEW YEAR ALL ✨! May this be the beginning of all your best years to come 🙏🏾✨ #Love #Jesus~Time 🕯
Happy 6 Year Anniversary Babylove!!! I don’t really have words .. I’ve said so many over the years lol ..I guess all I want to say is that you are the most incredible gift I’ve been given on this journey of life 🙏🏾. Thank you for being My Love, my best & truest friend, my protecter, allowing yourself to be used to bring me/us healing, my mirror, my beautiful challenge of better self, unconditionally loving me, my safe place & purpose partner.. Thank you for bringing me more joy than I even thought to think was possible in this lifetime. I honor you today & everyday .. it’s you forever Babylove. So humbled grateful, honored & thankful that I get to do this thing with you. I love you in this life & the next. Thank you for unapologetically being the man God has called you to be. Love, Your Wife~ Meagan
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!! 🎄”All I want for Christmas is him!!” #MerryChristmas #JesusIsTheReasonForTheSeason 👑 #JesusBeLord #CouplesWorkout 🏋🏾♀️🏋🏾♂️ #HUBS ~😻 @DeVonFranklin 😻 #FaithWithoutWORKsIsDead 🙏🏾 🙇🏽♂️🙇🏾♀️✨🦁 Let’s go🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♀️!!! Always a special thanks to my guy! @ForceFitnessINC #MikeT aka #MrT 💪🏾 #Cardio #Fitness #Motivation #InstaFit #Abs #Crunchs #FitChick #FitChicks #Workout #WeightTraining #Lifting #Bodybuilding #Training #Trainer #Fit #Gym #Work #GoodGirl #KingdomKids ✨ #Inspiration 🤸🏿♂️ (#AllIWantForChristmas ~ 🎶 by @MariahCarey🎙) #FromTheFranklins ❤️ some Christmas fun 🤷🏽♀️
#IssaSWIPE 👉🏾 Happy Belated #InternationalWomensDay !!! Man I love this one 😌. She has been such a Light ✨ and truth speaker to me and Hubs. I celebrate her 🙏🏾🙌🏾~ for her beautiful Spirit and her Heart . #AWrinkleInTime 💫⏱🌪comes out TODAY!!!! I encourage you to take your friends, families and kids to see this Epic adventure of “self love” & knowing/learning that we can do Anything~ if we believe! This film showed me a different kind of #Hero, one I wish I had seen as a little girl 🙇🏾♀️ ..and reminded & inspired me to “be” the Light ✨ I want to see in this world. 🙏🏾🌎✨ #SomethinLikeANeverendingStoryForTheTimes #ForTheLittleKidsandBigKidsInUs
#CouplesWorkout 🏋🏾♀️🏋🏾♂️ #HUBS ~😻@DeVonFranklin😻 #FaithWithoutWorksIsDead 🙏🏾🙇🏽♂️🙇🏾♀️✨🦁 Our goals don’t care if we’re tired 🧗🏾♀️. .. Let’s go🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♀️!!! @ForceFitnessINC #MikeT aka #MrT 💪🏾 #Cardio #Fitness #Motivation #InstaFit #Abs #Crunchs #FitChick #FitChicks #Workout #WeightTraining #Lifting #Bodybuilding #Training #Trainer #Fit #Gym #Work #GoodGirl #KingdomKids ✨ #Superhero #Inspiration 🤸🏾♂️( #GOAT~ #TUNES 🎶 by @EricBellinger 🎙Thank you Brother #NowTHISisMyFavoriteSong 🐐🐐)
