Seriously?! Dallas Police Officer Kills 26-Year-Old After Walking Into His Apartment Thinking It Was Her Own

Cop Kills Man After Mistakenly Entering His Apartment

A police officer in Dallas was arrested on Friday morning after she mistakenly entered the wrong unit in her apartment building, fatally shooting the 26-year-old man inside.

The officer had just finished her shift and was still in full uniform Thursday night when she walked into what she reportedly believed to be her own apartment at the South Side Flats, located only about a block away from the Dallas Police Department Headquarters. She was immediately confronted by a man, identified by the Medical examiner’s office as Botham Shem Jean.

“At some point, she pulled her weapon and shot the victim,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell explained to reporters during an early morning press conference Friday.

The officer reported the shooting around 10 p.m. and fellow police officers administered first aid when they arrived on scene. Jean was then taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

When questioned about whether the officer believed the man was an intruder in what she thought to be her home, Mitchell declined to offer additional details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I won’t go into that information right now. We have not interviewed her,” he stated. “We still have a lot to do in this investigation. There’s a lot of information I understand you guys want, but this is all we can give you at this time.”

Authorities did not indicate there were any witnesses to the shooting. “We have not spoken to anyone else at this time,” Mitchell said.

The officer involved in the shooting, who has not been identified and remains in custody while the District Attorney’s office and police determine appropriate charges, according to WFAA.