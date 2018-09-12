NYFW Freaks: RihRih Teases Her First Savage x Fenty Runway Show… Will You Be Watching?
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Runway Show Will Stream Live On YouTube
Are y’all ready? RihRih is bringing her Savage x Fenty line to the runway for NYFW tonight and YouTube is making sure that everyone will be able to watch!
Rihanna teased the show via Instagram this morning…
YouTube will exclusively live stream Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Show from New York Fashion week on Rihanna’s YouTube channel for fans all over the world. The show will be a unique immersive experience and will showcase her line of lingerie and intimate accessories to close out New York Fashion Week 2018.
TOMORROW. SEPT 12. 7:30pm est. @savagexfenty is going LIVE on @youtube!! Watch at YouTube.com/Rihanna and get ready to shop the collection after the show at SavageX.com/FW18 and @harveynichols. The NYC #SAVAGEXPOPUP opens Sept. 13th with more cities coming soon. Keep an eye out for more deets!! 😊
The live stream will begin at 7:30PM (ET) on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Fans can watch the fashion show live on Rihanna’s YouTube channel OR… you can watch from this post because we’ve got the link to watch embedded below. The countdown has begun!
Hit the flip for some teasers from the brand
Based on these teasers we’re pretty sure the show is going to be crazy creative. One thing we love about RihRih’s brands is they’re always super inclusive. Hit the flip if you need a remind of all Savage x Fenty has to offer.
