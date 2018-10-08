HmmmmOhMyGod: Here’s What Happened When Khloe Kardashian Tweeted About Never Having Surgery On Her Face

I hope that whenever I need/want a facial surgery I can just take a pill or something lol this shit scares me #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 8, 2018

Khloe Kardashian Claims She Never Had Surgery

Everyone was minding their respective business this weekend, going about their lives not thinking about Kardashians or who to slander when, boom, out of nowhere Khloe invites us to the slander party. She tweeted above that she hopes that ONE DAY if SHE EVER DECIDES to get PLASTIC SURGERY in HER FACE that she wants to have a pill instead of go under the knife. If she EVER ONE DAY MAYBE IN THE FUTURE POSSIBLY decides to CHANGE THE WAY HER FACE LOOKS AT SOME POINT.

Look, we’re not here to assume that Khloe Kardashian has had any plastic surgery done to her face. That would be irresponsible journalism. Instead, we’re going to see your reactions to it:

Oh.

Ah. Um. People may not believe her. At all. Hit the flip to see more hilarious reactions.