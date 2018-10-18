Bae Of The Day: Young Bae’s Blessed Insta-Life Is Giving Everyone “Mom Goals”

#BlackInkCrew’s Beautiful Young Bae’s Cute Mommy Moments And Finest Photos Off Instagram

We know Young Bae from “Black Ink Crew” on VH1 and from what we see, she is a hard worker. Just two week after giving birth, the Korean born super mom popped up off her couch, grabbed her baby, her breasts pumps and headed back to run an entire tattoo shop by herself. Of course, Bae isn’t perfect! She has just enough flaws for viewers to relate to.

She also looks amazing after ALL that she’s been through. On the show, Bae describes a childhood of abuse from her father. The abuse had gotten so bad, her mom had to move them to an abandoned house in South Korea, with no lights or water for YEARS before she could afford to leave and start a new life in New York City.

That’s why we went snooping through her Instagram page and found her to be even more lovable. It’s flooded with baby pics, family and honest parenting moments. From selfies to falling off the couch exhausted, we rate Young Bae’s “real” life #MomGoals. Hit the flip to see!