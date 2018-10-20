Glo-Ups, Knife Ups And Life Struggles: MORE Celebs Who Look NOTHING Like They Did Five Years Ago

Life comes at you fast, as the kids say. Celebrities go through plenty of changes in a matter of a few years, whether it be from hitting the gym, hitting he doctor or hitting the pi-um…recreational fun. Everyone goes through physical changes, but it seems like a lot of these celebrities go through changes that are straight up drastic. Their faces look nothing like they did before. Their bodies are totally different. Everything is different.

These celebrities look almost unrecognizable compared to how they looked five years ago. Take a look and try to figure out what happened.

Deelishis – She is a contour sorceress and she’s gotten her bawdy as tight as ever. Hmmm…

Dutchess – She was super rough around the edges but now she’s a straight up banging model and we love it.

Sky – She was another one who was really out here looking totally different until she stepped up her wardrobe and her style and boom.

Gucci Mane – He came out of jail looking so totally different that people thought he was a whole a$$ clone!

    Caitlyn Jenner – Well, yeah.

    Issa Rae – That money and TV deal got her looking like a whole new human.

    Remy Ma – She has continued her glo up for the past five years like it’s nothing

    Lala – Ever since that initial split from Carmelo, Lala has looked like a whole new thickety thick bae and we are here for it.

