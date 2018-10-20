Glo-Ups, Knife Ups And Life Struggles: MORE Celebs Who Look NOTHING Like They Did Five Years Ago

Celebrities Who Look Totally Different

Life comes at you fast, as the kids say. Celebrities go through plenty of changes in a matter of a few years, whether it be from hitting the gym, hitting he doctor or hitting the pi-um…recreational fun. Everyone goes through physical changes, but it seems like a lot of these celebrities go through changes that are straight up drastic. Their faces look nothing like they did before. Their bodies are totally different. Everything is different.

These celebrities look almost unrecognizable compared to how they looked five years ago. Take a look and try to figure out what happened.

Peep part one here before hitting the flip for the rest.