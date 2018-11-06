Congratulations! Kandi Confirms That She’s Found A Surrogate To Carry Her Baby Girl

Congrats!

Kandi Says She’s Having A Baby Via Surrogate

Kandi’s getting her wish to have another baby. As previously reported the RHOA star said she was hoping to conceive with her husband Todd Tucker but was having difficulty getting pregnant.

“You know how we all just think it’s easy?” said Kandi to ESSENCE. “You’re going to get pregnant whenever you feel like it?” she asked rhetorically, laughing. “For years and years, I was on birth control [and I] didn’t even know that I didn’t need it anymore.”

Now she’s revealing that she’s taking a different route and will use a surrogate to have baby number #3. This comes after she revealed on RHOA that she has two frozen girl embryos ready to use.

She tells US Magazine:

“Yeah, yeah, we’re moving forward,” said Kandi, 42. “We’ve decided we wanted to … get a surrogate.” Burruss dished: “We did find someone, and right now we are in the process — you know it hasn’t been done — but we’re in the process.”

Good for Kandi, we know Riley isn’t pleased considering she was on RHOA shunning her parents from having another kid, but this is GREAT news. Baby Ace is going to be a big brother.

Kandi also told US that she’s nervous about the process and doesn’t have any friends to turn to for advice about surrogacy.

“Like, I don’t have anybody who can tell me [about it]. When we were going through the IVF process, I did have a couple of friends who had done it, so, you know, I could talk to them, but this is a situation where I don’t have anybody I can talk to.”

While Kandi won’t have any friends who’ve been through surrogacy, she can later bond with her buddy Kenya Moore whose recovering from a cesarean delivery of her daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly. Kandi recently sent Kenya some flowers during her recovery.

Congratulations Kandi!