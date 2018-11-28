Red Dress Gala: Obama Volunteer Service Award Recipients Hold Annual ATL Fundraiser

Red Dress Gala 2018 Photos

An Atlanta based volunteer org recently held their annual holiday fundraiser. Classy Living Society hosted their Red Dress Gala fundraiser benefitting the non-profit organization, Legacy for Change.

CLS which is an all-women organization previously awarded the White House’s Barack Obama Volunteer Award held their gala at Atlanta’s Westin Perimeter. Guests and awardees included HGTV’s Flip or Flop Nashville star Page Turner and Food Network’s Lasheeda Perry, Executive Chef at the Four Seasons hotel. Both ladies received the Keep Going award honoring their determination in their respective fields.

Other speakers included Dawn Wells, Dr. Jyoti Sharma, Dr. John C. Lipman, Essence’s Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore, Paige Gaines and Carrie Madrid.

Attendees enjoyed a brunch buffet, musical performances by Gritz & Jelly Butter, singer Regina Troupe and vocalist/violinist Angelina Sherie. Comedic entertainment was also provided by Christian comedienne Lady Q.

Other notables in attendance were Ernestine Morrison, Summer Jackson and Natt Taylor. The evening ended on an emotional note as the organization recognized one of their own, Janice Campbell as the 2018 Volunteer and gifted her an all expenses paid trip to Belize.

Since inception CLS members have accumulated more than 300,000 hours of volunteering.

For more information visit cls-volunteer.org