Almost A Wrap? NeNe Leakes Calls Cancer-Fighting Hubby Gregg “Evil” And “Mean”

NeNe Leakes Explodes On Gregg, Calls Him “Evil”

What’s going on here? It seems like things aren’t going too smoothly behind curtains at the Leakes’. NeNe was spotted bickering with her husband Gregg on his Instagram comments last night after he posted up a text message with words of encouragement about loving people don’t “treat you right”. In the comments, NeNe wrote, “Well you need to do everything you posted practice what you preach!”

NeNe didn’t stop there. She kept going before fans jumped in with, “You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff you pulling these days is NOT cool.” Here is the original that sparked the fight.

What’s happening??? Fans found NeNe clapping at Gregg like this to be pretty low because of it’s public display. Gregg recently had serious dealings with cancer and folks asked her to stop with the comments. But NeNe just continued to defend herself in the comment section.

“Chileeee shut up! Gregg has done so much s**t! It didn’t just start! While u commenting saying s**t to me, ask him what has he done!” she wrote. “Oh and by the way, Gregg isn’t bed stricken and needing daily help! You got it twisted.” Then she added this in a tweet: I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.

I would just think 🤔 if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 29, 2018

Yikes! Gregg has not yet commented back to NeNe online. This seems to be crumbling fast. NeNe says she doesn’t think she can do it anymore with this tweet.

Naw don’t think i can do it — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 29, 2018

Do you think NeNe and Gregg are heading towards divorce court soon? Hit the flip to see how folks are reacting to NeNe BLASTING Gregg like this.