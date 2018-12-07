Chief Keef’s 43-Year-Old Baby Mama Asks Judge To Toss Him In Jail For Failure To Pay Child Support

Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Wants Him Locked Away

Chief Keef hasn’t voluntarily paid child support for his 5-year-old daughter since she was born according to court documents, and his baby mama doesn’t even want the arrears. She wants him tossed behind bars!

According to a report by The Blast, 43-year-old Eric Early has a daughter with 23-year-old Keef, named Kimora Cozart, who was born in 2013.

On November 20, Erica Early, filed court documents in her Chicago paternity case against the rapper, requesting that the judge lock him up. Her complaint doesn’t say how much the hip-hop star allegedly owes, but in 2013, Early sued the rapper for paternity and a judge would later order him to pay $2,500 a month in support.

A judge also issued a warrant for Keef back in 2014 after he failed to pay support. That bond was set at $10,000 but later quashed after Keef paid the bill. That was apparently the last time he’s dished out any support for their kid.

The rapper, who has four children with four different women, will see his day in court soon. A hearing has been set for December 14, and a judge will decide Keef’s fate.