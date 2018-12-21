The Dream Talks ‘Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3’ & Calling Himself ‘The King’ [Video]

For your listening pleasure…

The Dream Speaks On “Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3”

The Dream’s got a new three-part project and he’s speaking on it with Beats 1 on Apple Music. Terius Nash chatted with Ebro Darden this week to discuss his latest project, Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3 — which is three albums put together.

The singer/songwriter told Ebro all about putting the 40 tracks together and discussed the impact of working with his longtime collaborator Tricky Stewart again. He also chatted about making music with Mary J. Blige, Beyonce, and Prince and dished on a basketball game with Drake, Kanye West, and Travis Scott.

Things got especially interesting however when he spoke on his self proclaimed “King” status that still holds true amidst that Jacquees sparked debate about “the King of R&B.” According to The Dream, HE’s the King because of his versatility.

“The King came from trying to be and wanting to be the King of everything,” said The Dream. “To be able to leave one room with Jay and then go to a room with Celine Dion in it.”

Are YOU listening to “Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3”???

