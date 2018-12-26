‘Empire’ Engagement: Terrence Howard Proposes To His Ex-Wife On Christmas
Terrence Howard and his ex-wife have reconciled. The “Empire” star proposed to Mira Pak on Christmas Day at Crustacean Beverly Hills.
The couple quietly divorced three years ago but they’ve clearly been on the mend. Terrence proposed to Mira with a 7-carat Ben Baller designed ring.
2nd times a charm to rekindle that fire mayne. ❤️🔥 Congrats @theterrencehoward and Mira on their engagement! My brother Terrence commissioned me to make this beautiful 7 carat VVS diamond “BEN BALLER Setting” Rose Gold engagement ring. Only the best for you guys. #TerrenceHoward #MiraHoward #BenBallerDidTheRing 💍 #IFANDCO
“We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be,” said Howard said in a video he posted on hs Instagram. “It took me 45 years to find you, my love. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you.”
Thank you @benballer @ifandco The Most Gifted Jeweler in The World!!! Valentines coming soon, let’s show them how to truly Love your Woman! @jeanneyangstyle get ready this a family affair! @crustaceanbh thank you for making the night extra special. #bloodisthickerthanwaterbutloveisthegluethatbindsus
Congrats to the happy couple!
